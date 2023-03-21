Step Aside COVID: The CDC Has a New and Improved 'Serious Global Health Threat' to Terrify Us Into Submission

The doomsday emo-dolts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hit the pause button on their Joy Division cassette tape long enough to warn us of a mysterious new fungus that can be deadly to people who contract it. It’s called Candida auris, aka C. auris.

Fast Fungus Facts

The fungal disease is quite rare.

It’s easily spread by person-to-person contact and can also be picked up from contaminated surfaces.

In rare cases, the fungus can spread to an infected person’s brain, heart, blood, eyes, and bones, and kill them.

Got that? The rare fungus can, in rare cases, kill people.

So, why the hysteria from the CDC? The CDC has learned from observing a small number of Candida auris patients that under the right wrong conditions, the fungus kills 30%-60% of people who contract it.

FACT-O-RAMA! Healthy people can contract the fungus but typically don’t even get sick from it.

The CDC alarmists claim there are three problems with the fungus:

It can be hard to identify (as COVID-19 was).

Drugs don’t seem to work well on it (like COVID — except for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, but we can’t mention those lest the FDA reminds us we aren’t donkeys).

It seems to break out rapidly in healthcare facilities (also like COVID).

The CDC stated that the fungus seems to prefer people who are: diabetic; very sick; have been in a care facility for a while; are using catheters, breathing and/or feeding tubes; or have recently undergone surgery — much like COVID’s favorite victims.

The CDC is also concerned with the “explosion” of cases from 2019–2021, during which time it “boomed” from 1,310 to 4,041 cases.

MATH-O-RAMA! If the funky fungus killed 60% of 4,041 people, that means 2,424.6 Americans died of it in 2021. That’s roughly the same amount of people who die every year from constipation.

“The timing of this increase and findings from public health investigations suggest C. auris spread may have worsened due to strain on healthcare and public health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic,” CDC officials warned.

Needless to say, the apparatchiks at the World Health Organization (WHO) jumped on the apocalypse bandwagon and placed Candida auris on its “fungal priority pathogens” list.

“Emerging evidence indicates that the incidence and geographic range of fungal diseases are both expanding worldwide due to global warming and the increase of international travel and trade,” a WHO statement declared in October 2022.

BINGO-RAMA! If you had “global warming” as one of the top culprits for the rare fungus snail-lining its way through the United States, you just won!

So, wait: are we all going to die from a scorching case of C. auris? Are we looking forward to a summer of serious illness and death by an unstoppable plague of raging fungi? Not according to Dr. Ashley Lipps, who is an infectious diseases doctor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

PANIC AT THE DISCO-RAMA! N.Y. Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a “state of emergency” when polio was found in a Long Island sewer, despite not having a single case of it occurring in a human.

“The risk to the general population remains very low,” Dr. Lipps told Healthline.

What Have We Learned?

We learned that the CDC and their pinko pals in the WHO have put the “fun” in fungus and are now churning the klaxon over C. auris, which kills about as many people every year as those who die waiting impatiently on the toilet.

We should keep a steady, cyclops-sized eye on both CDC and the WHO, as they are known to be trigger-happy when it comes to bolshie — and senseless — lockdowns and masks. Joe Biden — whose family we know took millions of dollars from the Chinese commies — is scheming to turn over America’s response to the next pandemic to the communist-dominated WHO, and they likely can’t wait to get down to the business of enslaving us.