Star Wars: China Is Scheming to Attack Our Outer Space Satellites

Gen. Saltzman told U.S. senators that China is the “most immediate threat” to the United States, that it is preparing for what could eventually be a “large-scale, sustained conflict,” and that it has set its sights set on outer space.

The Chi-comms seem especially — and frighteningly — devoted to creating the following:

Weapons of mass destruction

Space missiles

Nuclear launchers

Electronic warfare jammers

Lasers to disrupt satellite sensors

Building spacecraft that are able to snag and move our outer space platforms and move them out of position

According to Gen. Saltzman, Biden’s Beijing benefactors currently have 347 satellites actively gathering intelligence on the U.S.

“The number of land-based fixed and mobile ICBM launchers in China exceeds the number of ICBM launchers in the United States,” the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command wrote to the Senate and House Armed Services Committee last January. He also clarified that the U.S. has a larger nuclear arsenal than China.

Gen. Saltzman also told Congress that China and Russia have both studied how the U.S. has become reliant on satellites when it comes to fighting wars.

“Whether it’s our precision navigation and timing, whether it’s satellite communications, the missile warning that we rely on, and the intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance persistence that we have with space capabilities,” Saltzman stated. “They know we rely on that and so if they can blind us if they can interfere with those capabilities, or God forbid, destroy them completely. They know that that will diminish our advantages and put the joint force at risk.”

On top of that, China is now threatening Taiwan with more aggression if its President Tsai Ing-wen meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California during a visit scheduled for April.

McCarthy, when asked, confirmed he intends to meet with Taiwan’s president.

“I will, when she’s in America,” McCarthy defiantly quipped. “But that has nothing to do with my travel and if I would go to Taiwan or not, and China can’t tell me where or when to go.”

A bold statement indeed considering that the Chinese took their saber-rattling to 11 last year when then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

China has — in the last few weeks — sent no fewer than three ships and 25 warplanes in the direction of Taiwan. In response, Biden — showing a rare example of testicular fortitude (and a kiss to the military-industrial complex) — approved the sale of hundreds of F-16 missiles to Taiwan.