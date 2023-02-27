Climate Be Damned! Inspector General Investigating Buttigieg's Private Jet-Setting Life

Flying around the nation to whine about too many white laborers and dodging the calamity in East Palestine apparently aren’t possible to do on commercial planes when you’re a man about town like Pete Buttigieg.

The diversity hire secretary of Transportation is being investigated by the department’s inspector general for flagrant use of private jets

The investigation began after Fox News Digital revealed that Buttigieg had traveled on private jets at least 18 times since early 2021.

One would think private jets are a no-no for members of Biden’s administration, but Buttigieg seems to think carbon footprints are for the little people, not mayors who fail upward.

FACT-O-RAMA! South Bend’s former mayor “Pot-hole Pete” Buttigieg couldn’t fix South Bend’s pothole problem and relied on Domino’s Pizza to pay for the task.

Now, an inspector general is sniffing around Buttigieg’s travel history.

“After Americans for Public Trust helped determine Secretary Buttigieg’s excessive use of taxpayer-funded government jets, we are pleased to see that his air travel is now under investigation,” Caitlin Sutherland, the CEO of the watchdog group Americans for Public Trust (APT), told Fox News Digital.

“Everyday Americans have faced unprecedented flight cancelations and disruptions, but Buttigieg has continued to fly private, even on a Coast Guard plane and even when commercial options were readily available,” Sutherland continued.

FACT-O-RAMA! Buttigieg and his husband flew on military aircraft to hobnob with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last year.

Buttigieg’s team fired back.

“We welcome this independent audit moving forward in order to put some of the false, outlandish, and cynical claims about the Secretary’s mode of travel to rest,” a spokesperson for Buttigieg told reporters. “The fact remains that he flies commercially the vast majority of the time.”

“The exceptions have been when the Department’s career ethics officials, who have served under both Democratic and Republican administrations, determined that the use of a 9-seat FAA plane would be either more cost-effective or should be approved for exceptional scheduling or security reasons,” the spokesperson continued.

Mayor Pete’s lavish travel isn’t surprising, especially for a liberal. John Kerry was busted traveling the world in a private jet — to fight for the environment — and sold his plane to a company his wife partly owns. This means John “Looks Like an Apple Tree from the Wizard of Oz” Kerry will have access to his beloved plane and won’t have to fly with the rest of We the People.