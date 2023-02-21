BREAKING: Another Train Derails, This Time in Nebraska

Yet another train rolled off the tracks; this one is on the east end of Gothenburg, Neb.

The train contained cars carrying hazardous materials. It’s the latest in more than a dozen train derailments this year. Hazmat crews rushed to the scene.

This isn’t the first derailment near Gothenburg.

“This is the fourth one in the last 10 months, it must be one of the busiest railways in America,” local resident Jesse Ambler told reporters. “The rail company keeps laying people off and building longer and longer trains, but with less people to maintain the tracks. It’s a problem.”

Union Pacific Railroad released a statement, which read in part:

At about 1:45 a.m. CST today, approximately 31 Union Pacific train cars carrying coal derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska. No one was injured. The incident occurred about three miles southeast of Gothenburg. Cleanup has begun, with heavy equipment on site. One of the three mainline tracks near the derailment site reopened to train traffic at about 8 a.m. CST. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The latest derailing comes after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has finally agreed to visit East Palestine, Ohio, the scene of a disastrous derailment — and intentional burning of poisonous vinyl chloride — that has left hundreds of animals and thousands of fish dead.

FACT-O-RAMA! The people of western Ohio are largely white and Republican. Joe Biden couldn’t make it to East Palestine but was okay making a roundtrip, 44-hour visit to Ukraine. Not surprising considering he couldn’t visit Waukesha, Wisc., when black supremacist Darryl Brooks ran down almost 70 white people and killed six.

Here’s a parking lot full of DEAD BIRDS in Lexington, KY. 350 miles SW of East Palestine, OH. pic.twitter.com/XWCkfSKeDl — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) February 17, 2023

Some people are alleging the chemical cloud from East Palestine has spread south, west, and north of East Palestine, causing chaos.

Looks like the toxic cloud from Ohio has reached Canada People are seeing chemical rainbows in the melted snow This is now an international ecological disaster caused by corrupt government officials hoping nobody would notice pic.twitter.com/mVEcdSt0l1 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 19, 2023

Another train derailed west of Detroit last week, stopping traffic for hours on a nearby interstate highway.

Buttigieg was kind enough to tell us that there are roughly 1,000 derailments per year or about 2.7 per day. Most of these are likely minor “derailments” including wheel slippage that don’t actually bring a train crashing to the ground.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.