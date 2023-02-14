Sacré Bleu! Quebec Tells NYC Mayor Adams to Stop Sending Illegal Immigrants to the Great White North

Québec Premier François Legault is calling on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to arrête the onslaught of illegal immigrants being shipped from the Big Apple to the border of Canada, claiming his province is “overwhelmed.”

Adams, who famously whined that Texas Gov. Abbott was bussing illegal immigrants to New York City, was only too happy to ship the same border-crossers to Canada. Many of them were eager to leave the utopian outhouse that New York City has become, citing crime and public drug use — and a sense of danger — as reasons to bolt.

“Any form of assistance to migrants crossing the border where it is strictly forbidden to do so should stop immediately,” Legault’s spokesperson told the New York Post. “We understand that the situation of migrants in New York poses major challenges, but the situation in Quebec and particularly in Montreal is even worse and constitutes an important humanitarian issue.”

FARCE-O-RAMA! Liberal jackpuddings have long embraced the idea of “sanctuary cities” — many of which are located thousands of miles from the southern border — but have passed the illegal immigrants off to other destinations when the immigrants arrive on their own doorsteps. New York City, Martha’s Vineyard, and Chicago are some of the most blatantly hypocritical culprits.

Eric Adams told the Communist News Network (CNN) that he isn’t encouraging the immigrants to leave New York for Canada — even though he is giving free bus tickets to illegal immigrants for the ride to the Canadian border, on the taxpayers’ dime.

“We are not encouraging anyone to go to another country,” Adams claimed. “If we speak with a migrant, interview them, we find out their desires and make sure that we are assisting them, like we’ve done.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection claims there were more than 2.3 million immigrant “encounters” in fiscal year 2022. A total of five million illegal immigrants are believed to have relocated to our nation since Biden took office.