Mandatory Racism: NYC Pushing CRT on City Employees

Racism is really bad, except when it’s mandatory.

Fox News is reporting that everyone employed by the very liberal city of New York has until March 6 to complete Critical Race Theory (CRT) training, which “provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand… the importance of racial equity… in the workplace,” according to the accompanying email.

What is “CRT?” Brittanica.com defines it as:

critical race theory (CRT), intellectual and social movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour. Critical race theorists hold that racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans. Critical race theorists are generally dedicated to applying their understanding of the institutional or structural nature of racism to the concrete (if distant) goal of eliminating all race-based and other unjust hierarchies.

In other words, CRT is the belief that the United States was founded by white racists, and thus, the entire system needs to go.

Why would one of the largest — and supposedly most open-minded — cities in the U.S. force-feed its tens of thousands of employees the notion that the country was founded on hate and oppression?

FACT-O-RAMA! In The Naked Communist, Cleon Skousen wrote that communist goal #30 is: “Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the ‘common man.'” Add the word “racist” after the word “selfish” and you have every justification a committed commie leftist needs to bring down the entire “system.” CRT is part of that plan.

Despite denials from school officials around the country, CRT is also being gavaged to our kids in our educational system.

Detroit Superintendent @Dr_Vitti: "Our curriculum is deeply using critical race theory, especially in social studies, but you'll find it in English language arts and the other disciplines. We were very intentional about … embedding critical race theory within our curriculum." pic.twitter.com/zMYdSxfrde — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 30, 2021

The New York City CRT training posits the insane belief that race was “created” by white people with the goal of oppressing minorities:

Race has no genetic or scientific basis. It is a social construct created to classify people on the arbitrary basis of skin color and other physical features. Despite this, race has a very real impact on people’s lives. This is because our society has used race to establish and justify systems of power, privilege, exclusion, and oppression.

The only thing crazier than that last statement is believing a man in pigtails is as much a woman as his disappointed mother.

The Big Apple voted for its commie suicide when it elected Bill DeBlasio mayor, twice. The current apparatchik in charge, Mayor Eric Adams, is just continuing what Comrade DeBlasio started.