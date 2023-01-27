Will the Tyre Nichols Case Become George Floyd 2.0?

Tonight we are going to see what many are referring to as a brutal video of five black Memphis cops beating Tyre Nichols, a black man, to death.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis claims the video shows “acts that defy humanity.” She calls it “reckless” and “heinous.” She warns it is worse than the Rodney King video.

The five police officers involved have been fired and charged with murder. Other cops are still under investigation.

FACT-O-RAMA! Everyone involved — the cops, the police chief, and the victim — are black, yet some miscreants are still trying to make this about race.

The nation is bracing for widespread “protests,” which we know will likely mean riots. Memphis area schools have canceled after-school activities. New York City’s jackpudding mayor, Eric Adams, is expecting “peaceful” protests.

Lefty anarchist groups BLM and Antifa are, however, planning their onslaughts.

#Antifa, #BLM & leftist groups are trying to incite a George Floyd-style uprising over the death of #TyreNichols, a black Memphis man who died days after an arrest. 5 officers, all black, have been fired & charged with 2nd-degree murder. The bodycam footage will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/wwXyvoLzUA — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 26, 2023

Gun stores were frequent looting targets during the George Floyd riots and are warned to be vigilant.

The Memphis Police Department has decided, incredulously, to release the video at night as the weekend begins, all but ensuring carnage will take place.

FACT-O-RAMA! The George Floyd riots resulted in more than $1 billion worth of damage, one police officer killed, and 2,037 more injured.

Some believe the release of the Tyre Nichols video — in part — is a reason Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency, as reported by PJ Media’s own Chris Queen.

A “protest” is planned at the Dallas Police headquarters.

FLASHBACK: Five police officers were murdered at a BLM “protest” in 2016.

Cities nationwide are preparing for “protests” and what could be another year of anarchy.

Will Antifa be punished this time? Democrat-run cities went lightly on the terrorists last time around. Let’s see how that decision affects George Floyd 2.0.