Drunk and Gang-Raped College Student Walks Into Traffic and Is Killed By a Car

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old college student at Louisiana State University (LSU) left a Baton Rouge bar with four men she had just met after drinking heavily. Surveillance videos show her stumbling as she walked as they all left the bar together.

Shortly thereafter, Brooks, with a blood alcohol level of .319 — almost four times over the legal limit — was allegedly raped by two of the men in the back seat of a car as the five drove around Baton Rouge.

After the suspected assault, the men let Brooks out of the car. Minutes later Brooks, standing on a dark road, was hit and killed by a passing motorist.

LSU student was raped before she was hit by a car and killed, deputies say; 4 arrested https://t.co/SzHajF6IEf pic.twitter.com/jkoilb9pty — Bea A Stephens (@BeaAStephens1) January 24, 2023

Eighteen-year-old Kaivon Deondre Washington and an unidentified minor 17-year-old male were arrested and charged with 3rd-degree rape.

FACT-O-RAMA! In Louisiana, 3rd-degree rape is defined as “when the victim is incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity.”

The other two men, Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were riding in the front seat when the alleged rapes occurred, (Lee is Washington’s uncle). They were arrested and charged with “‘principal to 3rd-degree rape,’ which means they were present but did not participate in the crime.”

A local NAACP representative claims that there is “video evidence” proving the sex was consensual, possibly suggesting the men videotaped the alleged sexual assault.

Washington claims the “sex” was consensual. His friend Carver believes something else.

Carver told police that Brooks was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words.” He also claimed she was too drunk to consent to sex, and he “hated it.”

The four men then dropped Brooks off in a nearby neighborhood. At roughly 3 a.m., she was hit by a rideshare driver as she was standing on a dark road. She died at a local hospital. The driver was not charged.

“Can you tell that she was intoxicated? Yes,” Ron Haley, a lawyer for two of the suspects stated. “To the point under the law that you say you’re in a drunken stupor, to the point that you cannot lawfully give consent or answer questions? Absolutely that was not the case.”

The unidentified 17-year-old suspect turned himself in on Sunday, one week after Brooks was killed. The other three suspects surrendered the next day.

LSU President William Tate IV is calling for a crackdown on bars that serve alcohol to minors. That’s a great start, but how about dealing with rapists who prey on intoxicated women?