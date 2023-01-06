About Face: China Now Pressuring Its Citizens to Contract COVID and Wow Are They Ever

China’s communist leaders have jettisoned their goal of Zero COVID for a not-so-new approach: herd immunity.

After three years of brutal lockdowns — including welding people into their homes — the Chicoms are now pressuring people to contract the Hong Kong Fluey.

The change came in December after massive protests in November over yet another round of draconian COVID lockdowns. The Chinese government reversed course and decided herd immunity was the way to go. The number of COVID cases has since exploded.

China believes 248 million people — 18% of the population — have been infected in the first 20 days of December, with 37 million people contracting COVID in a single day.

Unfortunately for the Chinese, the reversal has led to a mammoth spike in COVID deaths.

As many as 9,000 people are dying from COVID every day in China, according to estimates. pic.twitter.com/r9JW4sL1sD — DW News (@dwnews) January 2, 2023

Paxlovid — a Pfizer-made medicine used to fight COVID — is currently hard to find in China.

“So basically CCP is adopting a totally different strategy compared to the Zero-COVID policy, they actually encourage people to get infected in order to get the so-called herd immunity as soon as possible,” U.S. Army virologist Dr. Xiaoxu Sean Lin told reporters.

COVID deaths in China are said to be overwhelming crematoriums, with some people even immolating their loved ones in the streets.

Alleged rise in COVID deaths in China, and long waiting times in crematoriums, sees people cremate bodies in the street…. pic.twitter.com/5hdwtyxeqB — dana (@dana916) January 4, 2023

It’s hard to know what is true and what is not when it comes to China and COVID. China claims they’ve lost only 5,246 people to COVID since the virus appeared. That’s not possibly true. UK-based health company Airfinity believes China is now losing 9,000 people a day and expects the nation’s total COVID death count to hit 1.7 million by the end of April 2023.

The massive explosion of COVID cases has left the world wondering if a new variant is on the horizon for 2023.