8 of the 10 Neediest Cities in America Have Something in Common

A recent study showed that the 10 neediest cities in the U.S. have a few things in common. The most glaring commonality of this list is that eight out of the top ten cities had a Democrat at the helm at the time the survey took place.

Wallethub.com released the tragic list showing which cities are starting 2023 with a thud. They used 28 indicators including poverty, hunger, homelessness, etc.

There are not a lot of surprises in this list of 182 towns across the U.S.

Detroit comes in as the neediest town in America. Motor City has been dying for decades. Corruption and plunging car sales have gutted this once-beautiful town since the 1970s.

If you think getting a cab in Hockeytown is hard, try calling an ambulance. Budget cuts reduced EMS crews to just 15 more than a decade ago.

Detroit also scored third place for “food insecurity” as well as “inadequate plumbing.”

Other takeaways from the survey include:

The cities with the most uninsured people all come from Texas: Brownsville, Laredo, Garland, Houston, and Dallas.

Huntington, W.Va., has the highest adult poverty rate.

Of the five cities that ranked the best, there are no Democrat mayors (there is one Republican, one Republican gone Independent, one Independent, and two cities with no actual mayor).

Lewiston, Maine. ranked first in the “inadequate kitchens” category.

The rest of the top ten cities you don’t want to live in — and their mayors’ political associations — are:

2. Brownsville, Texas — Democrat

3. Cleveland, Ohio — Democrat

4. Gulfport, Miss. — Republican

5. Fresno, Calif. — Republican

6. Laredo, Texas — Democrat

7. Philadelphia, Pa. — Democrat

8. New Orleans, La. — Democrat

9. Los Angeles, Calif. — Democrat