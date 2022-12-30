BREAKING: Police Make an Arrest in Idaho Mass Stabbings [UPDATED]

UPDATE: 12:31 p.m.: Police have identified the suspect as Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, a graduate student at Washington State University. According to Fox News, “Kohberger was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office in connection to the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.”

Original story:

A man was arrested on Friday for the brutal stabbing murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, in November.

What We Know

The suspect was arrested in Scranton, Pa., at around 1:30 am on Friday. He was arraigned in a Monroe County court, though the charges are not yet known

The suspect is a 28-year-old male

The suspect is a college student but does not attend the same college as the victim

The murders have confounded police for two months. The killer stabbed four people to death in a house but left two others unscathed.

Law enforcement sources claim the crime scene was the worst they’d ever encountered.

“There was blood everywhere, ” a source told The Daily Mail. “We have investigators who have been on the job for 20, even 30, years, and they say they have never seen anything like this.”

Another source claimed there was so much blood it was “oozing through the walls.”

This is the first arrest in the brutal murders. There is no indication yet if the suspect acted alone or not.

The police received over 20,000 tips regarding the case. Police focused their investigation on a white Hyundai Elantra, roughly 2011-2013.

Moscow police have a press conference planned for 1:00 pm local time.