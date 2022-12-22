Christmas Miracle! Walmart Hostage-Taker Shot and Killed, Victim Is Fine

A Wednesday night hostage situation in a Richland, Miss., Walmart ended well for everyone except the armed woman who took the hostage.

A woman armed with a handgun took a Walmart employee hostage at around 5:45 p.m. Police responded and secured the location.

BREAKING: Video emerges of woman holding Walmart employee hostage at gunpoint in Richland, MS last night. Suspect was taken out by police pic.twitter.com/D5eILXlfXJ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 22, 2022

Richland Police tweeted at 7:21 p.m. that the Walmart had been secured.

It was later learned that police shot and killed the hostage-taker — Corlunda McGinister, 21 — shortly after they arrived. Early reports suggested McGinister demanded a news anchor, although one wasn’t sent.

“It’s devastating for all parties involved, the officers, everybody that was involved in this situation,” Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon told reporters. “You know, with the Christmas season coming, mental health is a big deal because of the stress involved in the Christmas season.”

The Walmart location will remain closed until further notice.