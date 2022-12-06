Musk Is Concerned That Saving Free Speech Might Get Him Killed, Won't Stop to Sign Autographs

The wealthiest man on the planet, Twitter owner Elon Musk, is bringing free speech to Twitter, and he’s afraid it might cost him his life

“Frankly, the risk of something bad happening or literally even being shot is quite significant,” Musk remarked during a two-hour Twitter Q&A session. “I’m definitely not going to be doing any open-air car parades, let me put it that way. It’s not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don’t.”

I’m guessing it’s not a freedom-loving conservative who might be inclined to point a gun at Elon Musk.

FACT-O-RAMA! Musk has been turning the country upside down since buying Twitter. First, he’s made no secret that he is bringing free speech back to the once-commie platform. The liberals are panicking and some are tucking their tails and leaving Twitter. Second, Musk released memos showing Twitter execs met with the FBI and then actively tried to squelch the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Musk told reporters he won’t even stop to sign an autograph anymore.

“I’ve made it clear,” Musk declared as he got into a car. “I’m not doing any more, any more signings, ever again.”

You can watch it below.

Who Hates Elon?

Quite a few people, actually.

For starters, remember when cities across the nation boarded up their windows before the 2020 election? They weren’t doing that in case Biden won.

I’m also guessing the FBI probably isn’t happy with Musk, now that he released his bombshell news of their weekly meetings with Twitter bolshies before the 2020 election.

Related: THE TWITTER FILES: Elon Musk Exposes Twitter’s Suppression of Hunter Biden Laptop, Other Content

The Biden crime family can’t be fond of Musk, either, now that Twitter has helped expose Hunter Biden’s laptop, brimming with Hunter’s home-made drug porn and emails detailing how the family made mad stacks from, among others, people associated with Chinese communists.

As if that isn’t enough to piss off Joe “showered with his daughter Ashley” Biden, Musk recently took his Twitter trolling to the master level with the Cabbage-in-Chief.

President Finger-diddle released a statement promising charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) around the country — something Musk has already done.

Check out Musk’s mike-drop tweet:

Or you can just buy a Tesla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Musk has promised there are more smoking guns on the way. We don’t even know yet whose non-binary panties will get bundled up over the next info dump.

So, between the FBI, Joe Biden, and every blue-haired, trans-pansexual freak show, Musk probably has a lot of enemies.

I’m guessing Musk is probably safe hanging out with parents concerned about their kids’ education, though. Or a conservative wearing a Betsy Ross flag on a hat. Or — as the DOJ calls them — violent militia extremists.