Lefty Narratives Crumbling Everywhere: NYC Gay Bar Attacker Is a Gay Man

News radio in New York City has been trumpeting multiple hate-inspired “brick attacks” against a gay bar in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan for days now. Leftists were creaming “hate crimes!” but it turns out that the brick tosser is a gay man named Sean Kuilan.

“I’m gay myself,” Kuilan quipped to reports as he was led out of a police car.

Who saw that coming? PJ Media’s own Megan Fox.

I haven't looked at the replies yet but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that it's full of "look at his throwing technique, wind up, stance, and overall appearance. That's not a straight dude." Not even close. And my #Gaydar is usually broken but it's blaring right now. https://t.co/EuTHCSeMr8 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) November 23, 2022

Kuilan claims his motivation for the brick attacks was “exacting revenge” for a female friend who has a beef with someone associated with the bar.

FACT-O-RAMA! There are numerous stories about how the neighborhood got the moniker “Hell’s Kitchen.” Most go back to the 1800s when the region was a violent Irish slum. One story claims that two police officers were watching a huge fight tumble out of a bar and one cop said, “This neighborhood is hell,” and the other responded by saying, “It’s Hell’s Kitchen.”

No one was injured, thanks to bar owner David DeParolesa installing shatter-proof glass to protect his patrons against anti-gay attacks. Who knew the bad guy would be a team player?

Though the admittedly gay Kuilan was captured on video in three of the four attacks against the bar, VERS, DePraleso still isn’t sure it’s not a hate crime thing.

“I am really happy that the case is moving forward and that the detectives on the case have been diligent and that there’s progress,” DeParolesa told The New York Post. “I really do hope it’s just this one person and that we can close the book. I’m uncertain it is.”

Kuilan was also wanted on a warrant from Sept. 2, 2021, for pulling a knife on someone and asking, “Are you ok with dying?”

The arrest of a Kuilan is the second story this week where supposed anti-gay violence turned out to be not true. The Colorado Springs mass shooter has come out as “non-binary” and prefers “they/them” pronouns.

CNN jackpuddings can’t accept that a “non-binary” man would shoot up a gay bar and are promoting a conspiracy theory that the shooter is pretending to be non-binary to avoid a hate crime charge. As if murdering five people isn’t enough to send the shooter away for life.