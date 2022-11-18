Clinton Foundation Gave Warnock's Church Mad Stacks After He Campaigned for Hillary—Then it Got Weird

The Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Sen. Raphael Warnock has been a pastor for 20 years, received a $550k kiss from the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) after Warnock decided to support Hillary Clinton in her derailed 2016 presidential run against Donald Trump.

FACT-O-RAMA! As a crafty PJ Media reader, you’re probably already wondering where “climate change” and “racism” come into the picture.

The one-time fund was designed to—you guessed it—lower the church’s emissions and work on its energy efficiency, Fox News reported.

“The world faces the significant challenge of climate change due to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels, and burning of coal is a major contributor to those emissions,” a CGI statement declared. “Using energy more efficiently, reducing coal use, and increasing renewable energy will help to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change.”

And what better way to go green than to have CGI hook up the Ebenezer church with the following far-left groups:

Blocpower—a green, all-electric heating and cooling company funded, in part, by the Climate Innovation Fund

Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance—a company dedicated to “energy efficiency” in southern states. Honestly, I’m not sure what they do, but their website is peppered with words like “racial inequity,” “diversity,” and “inclusion”

GreenFaith—a “grassroots, multi-faith, movement for climate justice” that accepts donations through a shadowy, left-wing “dark money” organization called “ActBlue”

SCAM-O-RAMA? InflueneceWatch describes ActBlue as a “service for left-wing groups and Democratic politicians to fundraise without setting up an online donation infrastructure themselves. Money passes through ActBlue to the ultimate recipient and ActBlue collects a fee as payment. This also has the added effect of obscuring the ultimate recipient, since money passing through ActBlue looks like a donation to ActBlue—not to, say, Black Lives Matter.” Guess who else is on ActBlue’s client list? Hillary Clinton!

According to a blog post by Bill Clinton on June 26, 2016, BlocPower would “conduct a comprehensive energy audit of the church properties, recommending energy savings and solar generation measures.” GreenFaith would “design an educational program emphasizing how congregants can implement energy efficiency at home. This will deliver both environmental and economic benefits to Atlanta residents.”

Democratic National Convention via AP

I’m not sure what Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance did for Warnock’s church.

Is it possible that the CGI gave Warnock money to spend incestuously on businesses and organizations associated with the Clintons and other far-left organizations?

But wait, where is the “racism” I promised?

While discussing the $550,000 grant, Warnock told local news outlet WABE that while climate change affects everyone, it “disproportionately impacts poor, marginalized, black and brown communities.”

Apparently, “climate change” prefers to feast upon minorities.

None of the Clinton cash came to Warnock’s Ebenezer Church until he threw his support toward Hillary’s doomed 2016 presidential run.

Warnock pimped Hillary’s campaign several times on CNN back in 2016, referring to himself as a “Hillary Clinton supporter.”

The Daily Beast reported in 2016 that Warnock, currently in a runoff with Herschel Walker for a Georgia Senate seat, “was one of 28 high-profile black pastors” supporting Hillary.

Meanwhile, Warnock is facing trouble at home. Ebenezer Building Foundation Inc., where Warnock is a principal officer, appears to have been accepting donations, but might not be registered in Georgia as a charitable organization. If true, this could lead to some serious fines for Warnock and might hurt his bid for the U.S. Senate.