BREAKING: The Feds Have Enough Evidence to Nail Hunter Biden, but You Already Knew That

After sitting on Hunter Biden’s laptop for years, the feds finally believe they have the goods to arrest him. You know it’s bad when the commies at the Washington Post are writing about it.

They are looking at him on two fronts, tax evasion and lying on a federal form when purchasing a firearm.

FACT-O-RAMA! The federal firearm form one needs to buy a gun asks if you are addicted to or using drugs, including marijuana. Hunter claimed on the form he wasn’t using drugs.

Hey look, it’s Hunter Biden using drugs. Imma bet that’s crack he’s sucking up there. That’s what he admitted to using in 2018, the same year he bought the gun.

Thus far those are the only two charges that the FBI and the IRS are looking at. Never mind those emails pointing to the tens of millions of dollars from sleazeball deals in Russia, Ukraine, and with those pesky Chinses communists. You know, the things Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinksi has been talking about for years.

SHAM-O-RAMA! The FBI decided not to look at Hunter’s laptop before the election because “10% for the big guy” would have been a tasty campaign slogan for Trump.

We know the charges are serious because Hunter’s lawyer Chris Clark released a written statement.

“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one,” Clark declared. “Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors.”

Wait, who leaked to CNN about Roger Stone’s arrest? Was that agent arrested? I can name a ton of other leaks, but let’s focus on Hunter because we’ve waited way too long for this delicious moment.

Here is where it gets dicey. The U.S. Attorney prosecuting the case is in the Biden family’s home state of Delaware (boo), but the Attorney was put in place by President Trump (YAY!).

The real question is, will 12 FBI SWAT agents kick in Hunter’s door at 5 a.m. and aim their guns at him and his naked prostitute friends? Or is that reserved for pro-lifers demonstrating outside of abortion clinics, which is not a federal offense?

Now for the main course. Those tax evasion charges stem from undeclared income from foreign business dealings. You know, from the same emails on Hunter’s laptop that 51 former intel “specialists” told us smelled like “Russian disinformation.” If the feds nail Hunter for tax evasion, won’t they have to look deeper into where and how that “undeclared income” came from?

I don’t like to count my Bidens before they are jailed, but this might be the beginning of what we have been waiting for, the actual draining of the swamp, or at least the Biden family’s part of the bog.