DeSantis Warns, 'Don't Even Think About Looting ... We Are a Second-Amendment State'

Gov. Ron Desantis (R-Fla.), a bonafide star in the Republican party, didn’t hold back in a Friday press conference when talking about what may happen to looters who try to take advantage of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian.

“Don’t even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation. And so local law enforcement is involved in monitoring that,” Desantis defiantly warned.

“You can have people, you know, bringing boats into some of these islands and trying to ransack people’s homes,” he continued. “I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not wanna chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second-Amendment state.”

You can watch DeSantis flex his muscles here:

Looting the homes of people who have already been shattered is a particularly disgusting crime, and, despite the warnings of officials before the storm, it’s already happening. Here are five teen lowlife beach rats who were “lucky” enough to have merely been arrested.

Sheriff’s deputies told me Thursday afternoon these people were arrested for looting on Fort Myers Beach. pic.twitter.com/j8JKRremlP — Gage Goulding – NBC2 (@GageGoulding) September 30, 2022

DeSantis isn’t the only Florida authority figure making threats promises to miscreant predatory scavengers who prey on people who have had their lives decimated by the massive Category 4 storm.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno came right out and didn’t pull any punches.

“For any of those individuals that think they are going to go out there and loot or prey on people during this horrific event, you better think twice,” Marceno snapped. “When I say zero tolerance, zero tolerance means we will hunt you down, track you down, and you’re going to jail. If you’re lucky.”

Marceno mentioned a gas station that was looted as police were busy answering other calls and couldn’t respond.

“I know we had a report of one incident where someone tried to loot into a gas station,” he said. “I don’t know the details but it’s infuriating and we’re not gonna allow it. We are a great law and order state. We need to access the people that need to be helped, their life and safety is most important. But my message is very clear to those who think they’re gonna loot. Go somewhere else, leave the state, don’t do that in here, not in Lee County.”

LOOT-O-RAMA! The looting after Hurricane Katrina was so bad that the police were given the option of shooting looters on sight.

Meanwhile, in the hurricane-free city of Philadelphia, dozens of kids, some as young as ten years old, recently looted a Wawa store.

Woman as a Philadelphia Wawa is being ransacked around her: "Are y'all gonna make the sandwiches or are ya'll just gonna keep recording?" Wawa employee: "Uh… It's going to be a while" pic.twitter.com/S8SORxfgs7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 25, 2022

Ron DeSantis is a major reason Florida is the top state that Americans are flocking to.

