What Does It Take to Go to Jail in NYC? Teen Rapper Gets Third Gun Bust

Liberals whine about those evil guns yet coddle the thugs who buy, carry, and use them outside the law.

Camrin Williams, a 17-year-old gangbanger and rapper, was arrested on gun charges this week for the third time in almost as many years.

Teen Bronx drill rapper C Blu, who managed to skirt criminal charges in a police shooting earlier this year, arrested for gun possession Police say they recovered a .9-mm handgun with one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine.https://t.co/NfE1HPt5bb — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 28, 2022

His previous arrest was for shooting himself and a police officer in a struggle last January when he was 16. Those charges were dropped when the judge decided the police had no reason to stop him in the first place. The case was sealed.

Williams, whose stage name is “C Blu,” was arrested Tuesday as he ran toward a car and fumbled for something in his waistband. That “something” was a semi-automatic, 9mm Bryco pistol with a round in the chamber and 11 more in the magazine.

Williams was charged with criminal weapons possession as well as obstruction of government administration.

I count at least two more charges: illegally concealing a firearm and possessing one big, bad, scary “high-cap” magazine that holds more than ten rounds, a felony in New York.

Williams’ mother, Monique McGriff, was quick to denounce the police and protect her cop-shooting angel.

“It was another stop that shouldn’t have happened,” McGriff snapped to the New York Post. “Another stop and frisk and the same group of kids being targeted by the same cops and them finding something that didn’t belong to my son. It’s not fair at all.”

Williams’ first gun arrest came in 2020 when he was only 14 years old after cops nabbed him with a semi-automatic Taurus pistol.

Once upon a time, a third gun arrest would mean sayonara to the criminal. Today’s leftists jump, jive, and wail over gun human violence yet fight to keep gun-toting criminals on the streets.

“This absurd decision should outrage every New Yorker who wants to get illegal guns off our streets,” New York Police Department Police Benevolent Association president Patrick J. Lynch growled when Williams was set free after shooting the policeman in January. “If perps like this face absolutely no consequences, even after shooting a cop, we have to ask, why bother sending us out to get the guns at all?”

Good luck sending Williams to prison. Thug-hugging District Attorney Alvin Bragg doesn’t believe in sending criminals to jail, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is on his side.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised to fire Bragg on his first day if he is elected. Zeldin’s chances of winning are good and getting even better.