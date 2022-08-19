BREAKING: Trump Threatens "Major Motion" Regarding His 4th Amendment Rights

Former President Trump was busy on Friday, lighting up his social media platform, Truth Social. It reminded me of the good ole days when he would annoy the commies on Twitter.

Trump threatened a “major motion” relating to the Fourth Amendment and what he referred to as the illegal break-in of his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. On his Truth Social profile, Trump stated,

A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections. My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country. Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers. It should not be allowed to continue!

That was the last (thus far) of several messages he posted Friday. Two hours earlier, he posted several other messages as well.

FREEDOM-O-RAMA! The Fourth Amendment to the Constitution declares, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Trump started off his day with this two-parter:

When will people realize that the atrocities being perpetrated by the FBI and DOJ having to do with the Raid and Break In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, or after years of other atrocities and unthinkable violations of freedom and the law, this has been going on for years, from the moment I came down the golden escalators in Trump Tower, right up until the present. At some point you have to look at what took place in the past to determine what is going on in the present…. ….and nothing has ever happened like that which is going on in our Country right now. The law enforcement of our Country has become that of a Third World Nation, and I do not believe the people will stand for it—between Fraudulent Elections, Open Borders, Inflation, giving our Military to the Enemy, and so much more—how much are we all expected to take?

The second half of that message sounds like a mid-term rallying cry.

Trump released this message about an hour prior to his threat of a “major motion” regarding the Fourth Amendment:

Never in our Country’s history has there been a time where law enforcement has been so viciously and violently involved in the life and times of politics in our Nation. Even in light of the fact that they violated the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller Witch Hunt, lied many times before Congress, and on many occasions put out fraudulent information before the FISA Court, they continue. They have no shame. They are destroying our Country!

Trump is right. The Bolshies have attacked him since the beginning. They lied on FISA warrants, spied on him (and still are), and used their lickspittles in the media and big tech to spread lies and de-platform him. Manafort claims in his new book, Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced, that he was imprisoned because he wouldn’t lie to ensnare Trump.

To repeat the former president’s question: How much are we all expected to take?