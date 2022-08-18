Troll Level: Master! Trump Endorses Dems Who Loathe Him, Hilarity Ensues

Genius!

In true, New York City-style b***-busting form, former President Trump jokingly endorsed two Democrats who can’t stand him, both of whom are running for House of Representative seats in New York.

Trump crashes NY Dem primaries, endorses Dan Goldman and Carolyn Maloney https://t.co/zrW13w3r9o pic.twitter.com/AyEKSFJcSn — New York Post (@nypost) August 18, 2022

Trump lobbed the first laugh-fest on the Truth Social platform, aiming it at Levi Strauss heir Dan Goldman, who was lead counsel in the Democrats’ first failed impeachment of Trump:

Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him. I do this not because of the fact that he headed up the Impeachment Committee and lost, but because he was honorable, fair, and highly intelligent. While it was my honor to beat him, and beat him badly, Dan Goldman has a wonderful future ahead. He will be very compassionate and compromising to those within the Republican Party, and will do everything possible to make sure they have a fair chance at winning against the Radical Left Democrats, who he knows are destroying our Country. I would like to thank Dan for fighting so hard for America, and for working so tirelessly to stop “Trump.” He was not easy to beat, but winning against him made me realize just how very talented I am!

Minutes later, Trump set his sights on Carolyn Maloney, who is competing with Jerry Nadler to see which Democrat will run for the seat representing part of New York City:

A vote for Carolyn Maloney in NY-12 is a vote for the future! She is a kind and wonderful person, who has always said terrific things about me, and will support me no matter what I do, just as I supported her very early on. She begged for a check with no quid pro quo, and I gave it to her. In fact, I gave her many….….On the other hand, Jerry Nadler is likewise a hard driving man of the people, whose energy and attention to detail is unlike anyone else in Congress. He is high energy, sharp, quick-witted, and bright. You can’t go wrong with either, but Carolyn Maloney is the better man. She will lead our Country into a very GREEN and prosperous future. Carolyn has my Complete and Total Endorsement, she will never let our Conservative Movement down!

Both candidates know a Trump endorsement, if taken seriously by voters, can be lethal to their far-left campaigns.

Goldman threw a limp-wristed threat back at Trump via Twitter:

Maloney, with a sense of humor as funny as a funeral, fired fizzled back on Twitter as well:

🧵🧵This is laughable and I reject any endorsement from Donald Trump. Trump doesn’t respect women. He instigated the attacks on January 6th and claimed that the 2020 election was a big lie. https://t.co/Kwcn02b9M3 — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) August 17, 2022

Goldman’s competitor, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, seems not to have gotten the joke and carpe-diemed the “endorsement” for her own benefit:

Donald Trump just endorsed my multi-millionaire opponent, in case you needed a reminder of what the stakes are. #NY10, choose your fighter. pic.twitter.com/DB6xIUKoNw — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) August 17, 2022

What makes this even more hilarious is that it comes hot on the heels of the Justice Department’s unprecedented raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The deep state is looking to perp-walk Trump on anything they can find or invent, yet he remains unfazed.

I’ve said it a hundred times: liberals are not funny, and conservatives are a hoot.