Loyal Trump Supporters Peacefully Show up at Mar-a-Lago

Wake up, it’s 1984. Or 1933 in Germany. I’m no longer sure.

Everything you’ve read about other, lesser nations is happening here now in ours. It’s time to pick a side.

First, and believe me, this hurts: I have to give props to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who once said in regard to Trump, “The intel community has six ways to Sunday to get back at you.” Well stated, Chuck.

But then in 2021, Chuckie Schumer doubled down on his ass-clownery and said that Trump’s DOJ had the “fingerprints of a dictatorship.” When it comes to buffoonery, Schumer NEVER disappoints.

Let’s look at the possible reasons for the Stasi FBI to raid Trump’s house. What are the possible reasons for raiding Trump’s home, other than looking for a few “documents”?

Spark up the base to riot and lock up more of his supporters

Teach Trump a “lesson”

Use a scare tactic to keep him from running in 2024

Never mind, we could do this all day. Let’s focus on what WE are going to do, which should be the following: watch, learn, and remain peaceful. Most importantly, let’s not engage in some knee-jerk, January 6-like reaction.

Flag-waving Trump supporters started showing up at Mar-a-Lago last night to peacefully show their support for Trump, who was hundreds of miles away.

FACT-O-RAMA! Mar-a-Lago closes in the summer due to the heat and hurricane season.

BREAKING: Trump supporters arriving outside of Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/WsKqYfFkzB — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 9, 2022

Some supporters spoke to Fox News about why they believe Trump’s home was raided. Few had anything nice to say about the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“As soon as I saw it, I drove here from Tampa. This is nuts,” Trump supporter J. D. Kennon quipped. “We all know what you’re trying to do, DOJ. You’re trying to create some kind of charge, so he’s not going to be able to run for re-election.”

“They’re going to do anything they can to get him. They’re terrified of him,” another Trump supporter, Mike Baffumo said. “And it’s not because of any other reason than the policies that he supports. America First policies.”

If there is one thing I can take away from yesterday’s raid, it’s this: the swamp dwellers are afraid of Trump’s return. Yesterday’s raid looks like a shot across the bow of the USS MAGA. I believe it will only galvanize Trump supporters. The key here is to remain PEACEFUL.

I’m also going to posit that Trump’s political donations will explode in the next 24 hours. I just got an email and sent him $12. You can do the same here.