Hundreds of Biometric Watch List Afghanis Allowed into the U.S. Thanks, Joe!

A Department of Defense (DoD) whistleblower claims 324 Afghanis who are on the Biometrically Enabled Watch List (BEWL) were allowed into the United States on Joe Biden’s watch. GOP Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are demanding answers.

FACT-O-RAMA! The BEWL uses eye scans, fingerprints, and DNA to identify possible terrorists.

The whistleblower claims the following:

The Biden Administration didn’t properly vet the potential terror threats who are now living somewhere in the U.S.

The White House and the DoD instructed military personnel to “cut corners” and not do full fingerprint testing on Afghan evacuees while at staging bases in Europe.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) workers were authorized to delete old biometric data at their own discretion.

A letter from Hawley and Johnson, addressed to Sean O’Donnell, Acting Inspector General of the DoD, claims the 324 potential trouble-makers are in addition to 65 others who appeared on the BEWL but were previously allowed entry into our country as well.

The Senators end the letter with a number of questions, the first of which seems to be the most important:

How many BEWL matches were generated by biometric submissions from Afghan evacuees?

a. How many of these individuals were denied entry into the United States?

b. How many of these individuals were admitted into the United States?

c. How many of these individuals are currently in the United States?

Hawley questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday about the 324 potential terror threats, any of whom could now be living next door to you. Wray didn’t have an answer other than to respond with, “There are a number of individuals, through our joint terrorism task forces, that we are actively trying to investigate.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The Biden Admin allowed roughly 77,000 improperly vetted Afghanis into the U.S. on special immigrant visas, which allows them to bring their families as well.

The questioning got a little touchy. When asked about “cutting corners” to speed up the process of vetting the 77,000 Afghanis, Wray responded, “I will say that this was a massive number of people to be vetting in an extraordinarily short period of time and that, in my view, inevitably raises concerns.”

“Oh, I think you’re absolutely right about that,” Hawley retorted. “‘Inevitably raises concerns’ I think is the nicest thing that could be said about it.”

The question the senators didn’t ask is, “Why was this allowed to happen in the first place?” This latest Biden SNAFU doesn’t even take into consideration who may be walking into the United States over the southern border on a daily basis. We know 42 watch-list terror suspects were caught last year. How many got through undetected?