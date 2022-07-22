Shoot a Man and Be Home in Time for Dinner!

Four Chicago killers got home safe and sound, thanks to the criminal-friendly policies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, after shooting and killing a man on Saturday.

The triggermen escaped when officers from the Chicago Police Department (CPD) pursuing them were told to stand down.

FACT-O-RAMA! The thugs could have fled on foot and escaped too because Lightfoot banned those pursuits as well.

Four men were speeding away in a white Dodge Charger with a black hood at around 5:00 pm on Saturday after shooting an unidentified 56-year-old man who a cop believed was dead on the scene. A CPD camera caught the action.

WOKE-O-RAMA! Chicago’s liberal insane, thug-loving policies have resulted in 1,865 people shot and 24 mass shootings as of today.

As police were trying to close in on the car, a CPD supervisor told all units to stop pursuing. CrimeIsDown caught the radio transmissions. You can listen to them here.

“Drop anchor,” the supervisor orders.

“Wow,” says one cop.

“This is a joke,” another police officer is heard saying.

“The car wanted for murder?” a policeman asked.

“Is… wanted for the shooting, yes,” the supervisor responds.

Like most large Democratic-run cities, Chicago is starting to resemble Juarez, Mexico. That’s what happens when the mayor makes it hard to catch the bad guys, and the district attorney (DA) makes it impossible to lock up those who do get snagged.

Chicago’s local woke news outlets are happy to help keep the crime wave rockin’, going so far as to conceal the identity of a suspect wanted for the murder of a Puerto Rican couple.

Chicago’s disaster of a DA, Kim Foxx, frees the criminals as fast as the cops can catch them. Thousands of them.

Despite a target-rich environment of criminals, the CPD’s arrest rate is at a historic low. CPD staffing is the lowest it’s been in years as a result of defunding the police, anti-cop rhetoric, and “generational resignations.”