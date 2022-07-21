JUSTICE! BLM Rioter Found Guilty of Murdering Retired Police Capt. David Dorn During George Floyd Riot

Stephan Cannon, 26, was found guilty of the murder of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn during the 2020 “Summer of Love” riots in honor of George Floyd.

#BREAKINGNEWS: Stephan Cannon has been found guilty of first-degree murder charges for the killing of David Dorn. pic.twitter.com/ctb3mQDq4B — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 21, 2022

The jury of nine women and three men took roughly three hours to convict Cannon of first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and three counts of “armed criminal action.” The trial lasted three days.

FAST FACTS

Mr. Dorn, 77, was a 38-year retired veteran of the St. Louis Police Dept.

He confronted looters ransacking his friend’s store, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry

Cannon fired ten shots at Mr. Dorn at around 2 a.m. in June of 2020

Mr. Dorn’s wife, Ann Dorn, broke down when the “guilty” verdict was announced.

“I cried when I heard him say guilty on murder first. All of the stress that had been built up just released,” Ann Dorn told reporters.

“Dave always said only certain black lives matter,” Mrs. Dorn continued. “He became a perfect example of that.”

“For the young man to not even give Dave a chance to talk to him, to just shoot him for no reason—” Mrs. Dorn stated. “Once he retired as a policeman, I never thought I would get that knock on the door.”

Mrs. Dorn vowed to continue to work with the Capt. David Dorn Foundation, which raises money for first responders in need.

Despite her loss and grief, Mrs. Dorn feels for the family of her husband’s killer.

“Nobody wins in this. They’ve lost a son and a brother. So, I feel her pain as much as I felt when he took Dave,” Mrs. Dorn told reporters.

Cannon’s sentencing date is set for September 13. He is facing life in prison without parole. The prosecution decided not to go for the death penalty.

Capt. Dorn leaves behind five kids and ten grandchildren.