Bizarre Sex Game Goes Wrong, British Man Dead, Partner Covered in Blood

An English couple checked into the posh Hotel Continentale in Florence, Italy, for what cops believe was supposed to be a night of odd, fetish sex play — and it ended badly.

The man, 41, whose name has not been released, was found dead of an apparent heart attack. He is rumored to be a former minor league rugby player. He was covered in cuts and bruises. The woman, 45, was injured even worse but is still alive and in serious but stable condition.

Italian authorities believed at first it was a case of domestic abuse but are now looking at it as an erotic game gone bad.

FACT-O-RAMA! Cutting or piercing the skin during sex is called “piquerism.”

FAST FACTS

The couple checked in Friday, left the hotel, and returned to their room around 2 a.m. The hotel is considered a hotspot for “honeymooners.”

Other guests in the hotel complained about screaming and banging noises coming from the room.

Blood was found throughout the $415-per-night room.

The woman was found wandering the halls of the hotel in a daze, covered in blood, by an employee. The man was found dead on the floor with his eyes open.

A police source told reporters the following:

The man was found with a series of cuts, bruises and other injuries on his body and so was the woman, although she was more seriously hurt and the man appears to have had some sort of seizure. There is blood in the room and the forensic teams are working there at the moment while the woman has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her current condition is serious but she is stable and her injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to question her at some point in the next few hours.

Italian police are still investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for the man.