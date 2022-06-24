SCOTUS Gun Ruling Brings Out the Clowns of New York. Kathy Hochul Hardest Hit.

The Supreme Court struck down an unconstitutional rule regarding obtaining a concealed carry permit in the state of New York and the leftist have “misfiled their excreta” on social media.

FACT-O-RAMA! The SCOTUS ruling on Thursday declared that residents of New York State no longer have to state why they want a concealed carry license. That’s it. It does not mean anyone can carry a concealed pistol anywhere they want. It simply means New Yorkers will now enjoy the same 2nd Amendment rights as people in 43 other states not yet infested with filthy communists. They dont have to explain why they want to carry a gun. New Yorkers will (almost) feel like real Americans again.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a HUGE ruling for a state where politicians scoff at gun rights but are cool with grown men in dresses shaking their butts at young kids.

Even worse, New York City is the Haiti of America, and by that I mean it’s a crime-ridden outhouse, which is WHY people want a concealed carry permit in the first place—because criminals tend to stray from their home neighborhoods and branch outward. New York City’s Soros-backed, pinko district attorney, Alvin Bragg, refuses to send criminals to jail, including repeat gun-crime offenders who shoot cops, like this guy,

Camrin Williams, 16, goes by "C Blu" and is also a gang-banger. He shot an NYPD officer in the leg during a struggle earlier this year, yet according to the NYC Law Department, he "cannot be prosecuted".https://t.co/AE1o297c1h — LawEnforcementToday (@LawEnforceToday) May 23, 2022

Let’s look at some of the biggest mouth-breathing reactions to the Bruen decision.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NYC mayor and chief buffoon, Eric Adams, couldn’t wait to spew his ignorance about gun laws. He ranted that nothing has changed because of the SCOTUS decision, blah blah blah, New York can’t be the Wild West, blah blah blah. But what the Big Apple’s favorite jackpudding is too dumb to realize is that the SCOTUS ruling DOES NOT AFFECT New York City, and New York City is already the Wild West.

"Nothing changes today": New York City Mayor Eric Adams responds to Supreme Court decision to overturn New York concealed gun law, adding "we cannot allow New York to become the wild, wild west." https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/hfD4fooJs4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 23, 2022

As per New York state law, a concealed carry permit does NOT apply to New York City. This means that if you are a New York STATE resident living outside New York CITY, you can NOT take your concealed pistol into New York CITY, even though New York CITY’S crime wave has been washing over into nearby Nassau and Westchester Counties, where having a gun might save your life.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul: Queen of Clowns

Hochul must sleep on a Stalin pillow every night. The unelected, bolshie governor of New York didn’t start New York City’s crime wave; the previous governor, Andy “handsy” Cuomo, and former mayor Comrade De Blasio started the carnage. But Hochul has refused to stop it. She COULD reinstate the bail laws and stop the crime tsunami with her signature on a piece of paper, but she doesn’t because of equity or something stupid. She also refuses to fire NYC District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who seems dedicated to competing with Chicago as a murder vacation destination.

Watch Hochul screech about “weapons of war” and “high-capacity, assault weapon magazines.” You know, the usual low-info, whiny ignorance typically reserved for your liberal sister-in-law and her man-bunned, soy-boifriend.

KATHY HOCHUL: "I would like to point out to the Supreme Court justices, that the only weapons at that time were muskets. I'm prepared to go back to muskets." pic.twitter.com/xGoYKGE6g0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2022

NYS has a law stating that no one can have a magazine for ANY weapon that holds more than ten rounds. Pistols are not WEAPONS OF WAR, Karen Kathy.

Hochul lied when she stated, “I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence.”

Really? Everything except locking up criminals who continue to ravage New York City.

PINKO-RAMA! Make no mistake, Hochul and her fellow commies don’t want to stop “gun violence.” They use the gun-crimes stats to wage war against responsible gun owners. Leftists could stop the crime wave TODAY by locking up criminals but they refuse. It’s all about taking YOUR guns so that the Democrats can bring communism to the USA.

The SCOTUS ruling is a reason to celebrate. For starters, there is nothing sweeter than the aroma of commie tears. It smells like, victory,…