BAM! Senior Engineer Admits Twitter Is 'Commie as F***'

The bolshies running Twitter are in adult-diaper panic mode. Elon Musk is looking to buy the social media giant, and that’s not kosher with the Marxists currently running it.

Siru Murugesan, a senior engineer at Twitter, was caught on an undercover video saying what we already knew: Twitter is full of free-speech-hating pinkos.

Murugesan also claims he and his Twitter comrades tried to stop Musk from taking over Twitter.

“We did all we could to, like, revolt against it,” he says. “A lot of employees were revolting against it, but at the end of the day, the board of directors have the say.”

He mentions that the poor commie lambs are worried about their jobs. Some have threatened to quit. Others are “stress-eating” over the idea that Twitter might actually embrace free speech for once. Boo-hoo.

The best part of the video is when he states what we already knew: “Our jobs are at stake. He’s a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. We’re all like commie as f**k.”

When asked if he thought there was a difference between Twitter’s definition of free speech and Elon’s definition, Murugesan immediately responds with “Twitter doesn’t believe in free speech.” Then he adds, “Elon believes in free speech.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The freedom-dodging Murugesan admits to working about four hours per week.

He then goes on to say, “In Twitter, it’s like, mental health is everything. Like, if you’re not feeling it you can take a few days off. People have taken months off.

At one point, Murugesan is asked, “How does Twitter not believe in free speech?”

He responds by saying, “Cause Twitter wants to censor bullying and harassment and the idea of free speech is you CAN bully and harass people. And Twitter doesn’t believe in this value as a platform. Because it’s not conducive to a business. If you want to run a business like Facebook and Instagram, they don’t want people bullying and harassing, like, or even Youtube, they, straight up, any toxic behavior, they’re like, ‘nope, we can’t have it.'”

Spoken like a true communist. Pretending to protect the people by silencing the people.

He goes on to explain how Twitter censorship is a good thing with an example suggesting right-wingers can use free speech to “bully” a transgender but the left “needs” that to be censored. He then continues by saying, “Ideologically, it does not make sense, like, because we’re actually censoring the right and not the left.”

Several seconds later he adds, “It’s true; there is a bias. It is what it is today.”

Murugesan goes on to say he started working for Twitter and “became left.”

“I think it’s just like the environment, like you, you’re there and you just become this commie,” he says. “They call it Commiefornia for a reason.”

The admitted communist goes on to say he started working more than four hours per week because he wanted to get promoted and that inflation was eating into his “buying power.”

Welcome to communism, jackpudding.

The video appears to have been recorded over a span of days. You can watch it here. It’s the best seven minutes you’ll spend all month.

In a separate undercover Project Veritas video, Twitter exec Alex Martinez makes fun of Elon Musk for having Asperger’s.

“He has Asperger’s. So he’s special!” Martinez was caught saying on the video. “You’re special needs! You’re literally special needs.” Martinez continued, “So I can’t even take what you’re saying seriously.”

Wow! 👀 BREAKING: @Twitter Lead Client Partner Says Woke “Ideology” Responsible For Inability to “Profit”; Affirms Twitter Not Here “To Give People Free Speech”; Refuses Taking @ElonMusk “Seriously” Due to “Asperger’s” Making Him “Special”#TwitterExposed pic.twitter.com/Kx0lGqd43P — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 17, 2022

“He has Asperger’s so he’s special. We all know that. And that’s fine. So here, no wonder he’s going to say some f***ing crazy sh*t because he’s special,” Martinex continued.

The truly beautiful part of the Martinez undercover video is when he explains that Project Veritas is targeting Twitter execs by sending in girls to go on dates and record them.

“It’s like some group [Project Veritas] that’s just trying to out the employees,” Martinez quips to his date. “Like, they’re trying to go on dates with them, like this, and record them.”

The sensationally stupid, and perhaps soon to be unemployed, Martinez goes even further in the video.

“You’re lucky that you met me organically cause I would be questioning everything about you,” he concludes.

FACT-O-RAMA! Elon Musk stated that, after voting Democrat his entire life, he will be voting Republican in the next election.