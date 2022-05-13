[WATCH] Same Old, Same Old: Career Criminal, Low Bail, and Another Mass Shooting in Chicago

High-ranking gang thug Sergio Barron served eight years in prison (according to Fox 32 Chicago. The Post Millenial claims he served three years, and the Chicago Tribune claims he hasn’t even been to prison in three years. All three agree he is a career criminal) for gun charges and assaulting a police officer. He was arrested three days after his release on a new gun charge.

Police believe he is behind this week’s retaliatory gang strike after his brother was murdered last month.

FACT-O-RAMA! Chicago’s State Attorney Kim Foxx has a history of giving absurdly low, if any, bail to violent criminals. She has dropped thousands of felony charges. Her campaign was funded by George Soros.

Fox 32 Chicago claims Barron was released on a $10,000 cash bond, which means he would have to cough up only $1,000 to skate out of jail. The Post Millenial reported that he was released on a $1,000 bond, meaning he would only have to pay $100 to be a free man.

Any way you slice it, Barron got out of jail cheaply despite his previous convictions involving guns and violence against the police. He was angry about the gangland killing of his brother. What could go wrong?

How about a daytime mass shooting with a school kid dodging bullets? Watch the child run as bullets hit nearby houses.

GRAPHIC WARNING

Shocking video captured a mass shooting on Tuesday in Chicago that left a school boy running for his life. The shooting suspect is a gang member who was out on bail for a felony gun case. pic.twitter.com/n1BrWIIcKW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 13, 2022

The shooting left one person dead and four wounded. It was the first hot day of the year, with temperatures reaching almost 90 degrees. Chicago’s “Summer Festival of Lead” should be a hoot.

BLOODBATH-O-RAMA! As of today, 1,021 people have been shot in Chicago this year, with 61 this week alone.

Police responded to the crime scene only to be assaulted by gang members. Two were arrested.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown blamed lenient judges.

“There needs to be a better risk assessment by judges,” Brown declared. “The police did their job. That felon got a cash bond.”

This was one of two mass shootings in Chicago this week. Another shooting, on the same day, left six people perforated, none fatally.