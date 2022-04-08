Inundated: Pfizer Hired 600 People to Process COVID Vaccine Adverse Effect Reports in First Months of Vax Rollout

Thanks to a lawsuit by the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, the FDA released documents showing that Pfizer hired 600 people to help them process a deluge of reports regarding adverse effects related to the release of the Pfizer vaccine in the first three months it was distributed. This came after the FDA asked a court to give them 55 years to release all pertinent info related to the vaccine.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FDA claimed they needed 55 years to process and release all the Pfizer vaccine info. A time frame that would ensure that almost every adult who took it would be dead. A court told them to release it all in eight months.

The FDA released information relating to vaccine adverse effects but redacted the number of employees Pfizer hired to handle the onslaught of reports. That number has sisnce been released.

Pfizer hired about 600 additional full-time employees to process adverse event reports during the three months following authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with plans to hire 1,800 more by June 2021, newly released documents reveal.https://t.co/ahjfHwfhHU — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 6, 2022

In the first few months after releasing their vaccine, Pfizer hired 600 full-time employees to process the complaints.

Records further indicate that Pfizer planned to hire more than 1,800 employees by the end of June 2021 to tackle the mountain of adverse effects complaints.

“More are joining each month with an expected total of more than 1,800 additional resources by the end of June 2021,” Pfizer revealed.

Pfizer shipped 126 million vaccine doses worldwide between Dec. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.

The report, released on April 1 also stated the following,

Pfizer has also taken a multiple actions [sic] to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports. This includes significant technology enhancements, and process and workflow solutions, as well as increasing the number of data entry and case processing colleagues.

“The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine has led to an unprecedented number of adverse events reported,” Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer of the Children’s Health Defense stated. He continued, “158,000 adverse events in the first two-plus months of the rollout means that the rate of reported AE Cadverse events) was approximately 1:1000, with many of the AEs graded as serious. This is based on a denominator of 125,000,000 vaccines distributed.”

Pfizer is expected to release another 80,000 pages on or before May 1.