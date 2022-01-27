Hey Joe, I Now Identify as a Black Woman: #SCOTUSme

Step aside, Rachel Dolezal. I’m a black woman now too, and I want that SCOTUS gig. According to the left, I can’t be denied. That’s bigotry, right?

A man in pigtails calling himself Fallon Fox beat up a female MMA fighter, and a bootlicker named Cyd Zeigler called the dude the “bravest athlete in the history of sports.” Well, I want to be the bravest Supreme Court Justice the U.S. has ever seen. I am now a black woman. My new name is “Precious.”

P.S.: Here in New York, we don’t call men in lipstick who beat up women “brave.” We call them “incels.”

I identify as a black woman. SCOTUS me, Tiger-Lilly! @Shaunking has my back. — Kevin Downey, Jr. (@kevindowneyjr) January 27, 2022

Glamour magazine crowned Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner “Woman of the Year” in 2015, back when I THINK Jenner still had his very un-ladylike frank and beans. But the left loves a trans man pretending to be a woman. Let’s see if they welcome me, the courageous Precious Downey, Jr., as the nation’s first, black woman Supreme Court Justice or if they are “blansphobic” bigots.

Personally, If Glamour mag had asked me who I thought should be “Woman of the Year,” I would have voted for that woman who chased home invaders from her house with a handgun.

Shooting at armed thugs in your own home is brave. But apparently not as brave as a man painting his toenails and taping his junk for mad stacks.

FANTASY-O-RAMA! I wish Trump had “bravely” identified as a woman for one day so that he could say ‘Suck it Hillary, I’M the first, female president.’

Rachel Dolezal pulled off the most successful case of blackface in North America, though Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave her a run for her money.

Dolezal, a white woman from Montana who decided she was black, was embraced by people on the left. She even wrote a book called “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World.” She has 393 reviews. A total of 89% of all reviewers of the book gave her four or five stars.

I can’t wait to release my book, “The Bravest Black Woman Ever Born Started Out as a White Man: The Heroic Life of Precious Downey, Jr.”

On my first day at the Supreme Court, I will use my life’s experiences as America’s newest black woman to overcome bigotry, break the glass ceiling, and look into sickle-cell anemia, which has taken no members of my family. I will push for midnight basketball courts in liberal, white neighborhoods so they can see how stupid that idea really is. I will, until my dying breath, fight against the scourge that is cultural appropriation.

PS: Please tell that pesky Matt Margolis to keep his slutty mouth shut. He wrote the related article below.

