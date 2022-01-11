Child Abuse: Seattle Kindergarten Kids Forced to Eat Outdoors, and It Gets Worse

Let me open with this: as of Jan. 6, 2022, 290 American kids between the ages of one and 14 have died of or with COVID-19. That’s .035% of all American COVID deaths, which stand at 825,083. Seventy-six of the cild fatalities were aged one to four, and 214 were aged five to 14.

Based on that “science” from the CDC, some elementary schools in Seattle (of course), including Queen Anne Elementary, have decided their students — even kindergarten-aged-kids — will be eating their lunches outside. Even better: for “their protection,” they will have to pull up their masks after every bite. Needless to say, the kids will be spaced six feet apart because someone, somewhere, decided COVID can’t travel six feet.

FACT-O-RAMA! The six-foot social distancing rule was based on 80-year-old, outdated information. You’ve been standing on those floor stickers at Walmart for nothing.

Queen Anne Elementary in Seattle is forcing kids to eat lunch outside in freezing temperatures. Sadly, that's nothing new.

What is new is when they go inside because it is too wet/cold they:

-have their own 'eating spots'

-slide their mask on & off between bites

Each kid has their own “eating spot.” Some bring towels or yoga mats to sit on.

I went to a strict Catholic elementary school in Detroit in the 70’s, and this seems a little too commie to me.

I just checked the weather for Seattle at noon for the next seven days. The temps will range from 38 to 51 degrees. At what point can we call this child abuse?

When it’s not raining, the kids eat on the basketball court. When it rains, they have some alcoves in which they can have lunch — unless the rain is “coming down sideways,” in which case they can “make the best of it” OR eat indoors if their parents filled out the “Eating in the Cafeteria Permission Form During Extreme Weather.”

In the event of extreme weather conditions, if the school administrator determines that a covered eating area is not usable and if a suitable accommodation is not available, I give permission for my child to be offered the choice to eat in the cafeteria if they wish. I understand it is up to the school’s administration to make the determination about the weather as they balance a variety of health and safety considerations. I have spoken with my child and they know they will be expected to eat separately, silently and quickly.

When eating indoors, the kids have to remain silent? I know COVID only attacks restaurant patrons while they are standing, but I didn’t know it feasted on kids who talk during lunch.

I’m not a doctor but I’d guess eating outside in the rain — sideways rain or otherwise — when it’s 40 degrees is far more dangerous to a five-year-old than a virus that seems to all but dodge kids.

Making young kids eat outside in winter, when it’s raining, just to virtue signal what a devoted communist you are is repulsive. It’s a form of child cruelty that would make Bing Crosby wince. Parents who allow it are accessories.

This move isn’t surprising, considering it’s from the same district where an elementary school canceled Halloween because of — you guessed it — “woke.” But then again, they also teach kids that math is “racist.”