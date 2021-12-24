Rep. Who Backs 'Defund the Police' Gets Carjacked, Implicates the NRA

Welcome to Philadelphia, the city of Brotherly Love!

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a leftist from PA, was relieved of her car Wednesday by five teens between the ages of 13-19.

"When they got carjacked, the one and only thing that was on their minds was calling the police." Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked in Philadelphia. Georgia Gubernatorial candidate @RepVernonJones reacted to the situation.@ericbolling pic.twitter.com/cNO93w40Xo — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 23, 2021

The 19-year-old, Josiah Brown, is looking at possibly spending the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted. I’d LOVE to see his rap sheet. He is also facing charges in Delaware and elsewhere in Pennsylvania.

Scanlon and staffers were touring the park and discussing renovations when she noticed people “fidgeting” in a car. Soon after, several people emerged from the vehicle with guns drawn and demanded Scanlon’s keys.

“The fact that it happened in FDR Park, a place where so many find refuge from the hustle and bustle of urban life, is particularly upsetting,” Scanlon stated. “This type of crime can happen anywhere and to anyone. Yesterday it happened to me, and no one should have to experience this kind of lawlessness.”

Actually, congresswoman, it happens more in blue cities where people like YOU voted to defund your police departments. Bravo!

FACT-O-RAMA! Philly has had 793 carjackings thus far this year, a rise of 101 percent from 2020. Keep voting Democrat!

Scanlon, in true commie style, added that it wasn’t the first crime scene she was at this year and mentioned that she was in the Capitol on January 6. Nice deflection, pinko!

Delaware state troopers spotted Scanlon’s SUV near a shopping mall in Delaware. They staked it out for awhile and soon the five aforementioned teens tried to enter the vehicle. That’s when the cops moved in. The teens tried to escape, but all five were snagged and arrested. Three were turned over to their parents. A 15-year-old resisted arrest and was taken to juvenile detention. Brown went to jail.

Scanlon told reporters that President Brandon called today to check up on her.

“I was quite touched that the president reached out to me,” Scanlon said. “It was mostly a personal call, but we talked a little bit about my frustration with not getting the NRA and right to do common-sense gun control measures.”

Sha-ZAM! And there it is! Scanlon is trying to implicate the NRA and Republicans because some thugs, not yet old enough to legally purchase a handgun, robbed her. She didn’t mention her “defund the police” stance; she just blamed the people who support law-abiding gun owners.

Just a hunch, but I’m guessing the armed criminals who robbed Scanlon aren’t members of the NRA and have likely benefitted from that $33.3 million cut from the Philly police.

You get what you vote for.

Merry Christmas, everyone! Stay out of blue cities!

