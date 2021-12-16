Unvaxxed Protesters Arrested at Applebee's in NYC for Daring to Order a Meal

Let the countdown begin! New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will be unemployed in 15 days. Hold on, Big Apple, you got this–and it can’t happen soon enough.

A group of unvaxxed protesters dared to try to order a meal at an Applebee’s in the New York City borough of Queens on Wednesday. Thanks to Comrade de Blasio and Kommissar Hochul, you’ll need to bend the knee and raise your sleeve if you want to snag an order of riblets.

#BreakingNews multiple protesters against mandates were just arrested at Applebee's in queens NY for trying to order food at a vaxed only restaurants pic.twitter.com/adZ0qJybwC — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) December 16, 2021

FYI, despite what commies like MSNBC’s Joy Reid would have you believe, these anti-vax mandate peeps aren’t all white people in MAGA hats.

Did you hear the black woman yell that she was fired for not getting vaxxed and now can’t eat? De Blasio did that!

One video shows an Applebee’s employee refusing to give a glass of water to a child.

The Battle of Applebees. A new front opened last night as antivaxxer forces ignored the heavily NYPD fortified Cheesecake Factory and opted do a “sit in” at Applebees neighborhood bar and grill at the Queens Center Mall. Antivaxxers again used their kids as protest props. pic.twitter.com/n9M53stT2p — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 16, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency over the omicron variant before one case had been discovered in the U.S.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) showed up in force to whisk the recalcitrant diners into the Patty multi-national wagon.

What else do cops in New York have to work on today? Well, maybe…

In case de Blasio hasn’t heard, his policies, as well as those of former Governor Cuomo, have left NYC in the gutter. Crime is exploding. New Yorkers, mostly black New Yorkers, are being killed in record numbers. De Blasio doesn’t care; it’s those rascally anti-vaxxers who need to go to jail.

After Protesters against mandates were arrested at the Queens center mall for doing a sit in Applebee's Protesters started changing " SHAME SHAME " to the #NYPD#BreakingNews #Breaking_News pic.twitter.com/ZzWyK5TiRg — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) December 16, 2021

FACT O-RAMA! There is room for anti-vaxxers in jail because de Blasio and Cuomo let many prisoners out over the China Sneeze, even though fewer than 1% of Wuhan Sniffle patients were incarcerated.

The NYPD gave a statement to the Washington Examiner:

“Officers gave several lawful orders to the group to leave the location, which they refused. Four protesters were placed under arrest without any further incident at 21:56, hours after refusing to comply to a lawful order.”

The four people arrested were charged with criminal trespass, the NYPD later added. This comes one day after six anti-mandate scofflaws were arrested at a nearby Cheesecake Factory.

New York City is a wreck. If the crime doesn’t get you, the Constitution-hating commies will. Where is Snake Plissken when we need him?

