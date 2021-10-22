Attacks on Cops Soared in 'Mostly Peaceful' 2020. This Year Is Worse.

A record 60,105 police officers were physically attacked in 2020. That’s 4,071 more than 2019, or roughly 11 more attacks per day, according to a report by the FBI. This, despite the nation being locked down for part of the year. Almost 31% of cops attacked incurred injuries, and 46 were killed, which is two fewer than 2019.

The data was drawn from 9,895 law enforcement municipalities.

Considering the anti-cop nonsense we’ve seen this past year, and the rise of the Marxist, cop-hating, Black Lives Matter movement, this isn’t surprising.

Randy Sutton says he watched Travon Free talk about black pain "with disgust" and attacks him for not bringing up that cops are also hurt on the job pic.twitter.com/0kuXDV1yvf — chloe simon (@npr_matrix) April 26, 2021

Cities choosing to defund their police departments aren’t helping either. Neither are lefty prosecutors who let criminals walk, according to Jason Johnson, president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund (LELDF).

“This spike in assaults on law enforcement officers comes at a time in which law enforcement is seemingly under attack on all fronts,” Johnson speculated to Fox News.

“Activists have called for, some successfully, the de-funding of police, while prosecutors in cities across America have made clear their intention to decriminalize everything from theft to prostitution,” Johnson continued. “It’s hard to imagine the two trends are not closely related.”

As per the LELDF, police resignations have skyrocketed since the death of George Floyd—and the subsequent anti-cop posturing that has swept the nation—especially in blue cities.

“Police officers across the country are facing an increase in violent crime and violent acts committed against them,” Major Cities Chiefs Association Executive Director Laura Cooper stated. “Facing these dangerous situations is another reason why it has been difficult for police agencies to find recruits who want to put on a uniform and put their lives on the line.”

Of course people are reluctant to carry a badge. Fifty-four cops were murdered in the first nine months of 2021. Last year, 37 on-duty cops were feloniously killed at the same time. That’s a 45.9% increase.

Ambush-style attacks on cops are through the roof this year.

🚨The violence against law enforcement MUST STOP! Ambush-Style Attacks are 🆙 50% from this time last year. So far this year: ⚠️ 128 officers shot ⚠️ 26 officers killed by gunfire ⚠️ 35 officers shot in 27 separate ambush-style attacks Time for EVERYONE to #SupportThePolice pic.twitter.com/6ulvtwEgTX — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 1, 2021

No fewer than twelve police officers were shot between May 25 and June 12 of 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Is it any wonder police are resigning or quitting in droves? As if defunding the police, and physically attacking them isn’t bad enough, now Stalinist cities in the U.S. are losing cops over vaccine mandates. Gee, it’s almost like certain Leninites Democrats don’t want any police whatsoever.

Black Americans, the people the most adversely affected by the current crime surge, want more cops on the street.