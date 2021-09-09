Ding! Round One: Rose McGowan Goes After Hillary and Bill and Promises, 'Here Comes the Bomb'

It seems actress Rose McGowan is looking to get “suicided” by Killary.

The no-longer-relevant, two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton recently tweeted her opposition to Texas’ new ban on abortions after six weeks gestation.

Under the cover of darkness, by choosing to do nothing, the Supreme Court allowed an unconstitutional abortion ban in Texas to go into effect last night.

Their decision doesn’t change the fact that reproductive rights are human rights. We'll fight for them.https://t.co/hp1N6G2S3M — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2021

For reasons we do not yet know, actress and #MeToo hero, Rose McGowan, decided to throw down the gloves at Hillary’s cloven hooves.

You are a shadow leader in service of evil. You are the enemy of what is good, right and moral. You represent no flag, no country, no soul. You eat hope, you twist minds. I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb.

@HillaryClinton You are a shadow leader in service of evil. You are the enemy of what is good, right and moral. You represent no flag, no country, no soul. You eat hope, you twist minds. I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb. https://t.co/K3ZDQYBXPn — Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 3, 2021

Game ON! It’s been seven days since McGowan clown-slapped Hillary on Twitter and there’s been nothing further. The anticipation is killing me. Questions abound.

“I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb.”

What was she doing in a hotel room with Slick Willy? That’s like a sheep walking into a wolf’s den on Thanksgiving. Did McGowan sleep with Bill Clinton? Did Bill put the moves on McGowan? WHY WON’T SHE TELL US?!?

FACT-O-RAMA! Juanita Broaddrick famously accused Bill Clinton of raping her in a hotel and accused Hillary of harassing her afterward.

What Difference, at This Point, Does It Make?

What is REALLY likely to happen to Bill, Hill or Rose? Probably nothing. Whether Bill and McGowan had consensual sex or he sexually assaulted her, Democrat politicians are largely bulletproof when it comes to the #MeToo movement. Bill has survived numerous allegations of sexual assault. He famously slept around, or tried to, for years. Other than lawsuits and a dead-ended impeachment, nothing has happened. Bill has never faced a jury for sexual assault.

Fans of McGowan have been warning her of Hillary’s reputation,

Be careful. Hillary is going to have more Murder Hornets released near your home. 🐝 — Christopher Bruno (@chrisbruno67) September 6, 2021

I, for one, can’t wait for the “bomb” and encouraged McGowan to let it fall.

The Norden says you're over the target. Drop that Little Boy on Hillroshima! https://t.co/0OA4dRFeS8 — Kevin Downey, (@kevindowneyjr) September 9, 2021

McGowan has been an outspoken force in the #MeToo movement. If she says she has a bomb to drop, it’s safe to assume she does. Look at the nuke she dropped on director Alexander Payne,

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15.

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW — Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

Payne denied McGowan’s accusations of statutory rape, but admitted to going on dates with the actress. He also confessed to “cordial interactions” with her and even came clean to say he had no idea what her age was at the time.

Prior to accusing Payne, McGowan had alluded to an encounter with a “very famous” man that took place when she was 15 and declared she would come forward with his name when she felt ready. Shortly thereafter, she dropped the bomb on Payne. Let’s see if she hammers Bill and Hillary as she suggested.