BOMBSHELL: Afghanis Selling Their Kids to Buy Food

As Biden was limping his way through his Afghanistan withdrawal, the country’s economy understandably began to tank. Afghans resorted to selling their belongings to make ends meet. Two weeks later, many are out of trinkets to sell. What’s next?

“I would prefer to die than be reduced to selling my daughter,” Mir Nazir, 38, told The Times . “But my own death wouldn’t save anyone in my family. Who would feed my other children? This isn’t about choice. It’s about desperation.” Nazir worked as a police officer in the town of Ghani, but lost his job and fled to Kabul with his wife and five children days before the Taliban took over Kabul. Nazir claims that his rent in Kabul is more than his current wages, and his family is hungry.

“I received an offer from a shop owner, a man I knew had no children,” Nazir continued. “He offered 20,000 afghanis [Afghan currency, AFN] for my daughter Safia to live with him and work in his shop. If I ever get the 20,000 afghanis to buy her back, he said I could. But I can’t sell my daughter for that low a price, so I asked for 50,000. We are still discussing. She may have a better future working in a shop than staying with me, and the price may save my family.”

50,000 AFN is roughly $576.43

Selling children isn’t rare in Afghanistan. Another man sold a ten-week old baby for 70,000 afghanis last January when he fell on hard times.

FACT-O-RAMA! The value of the afghani has tumbled to near-record lows since the Taliban took over on August 15.

“Don’t think I am any different to you. Don’t think I didn’t love the baby child I brought into the world and have loved her ever since, don’t think I am not distraught as the thought of selling my daughter. I just can’t see what else I can do,” Nazir added, defending his decision.

Afghanistan’s economy has gotten more bad news since the Taliban took over: