Thanks, Joe: 32 California Students Trapped In Afghanistan

Another day, another American stuck in Afghanistan. This time it’s at least 32 California school children.

Twenty-nine of the students are from the San Juan Unified School District, which is near Sacramento. Three more are members of a single family from the Cajon Valley Union School District near San Diego. Both areas are home to large populations of Afghan refugees.

There are 29 students from 19 families trapped in Afghanistan.

BREAKING: 32 American students remain stranded in Afghanistan https://t.co/Hwi9y2GD42 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 1, 2021

The Sacramento Bee initially reported that 150 students were stranded in Afghanistan. The number dropped to 24. The newspaper now confirms 29 Afghan refugees from their region are still not home. The Sacramento school district is home to over 1,400 Afghan refugee students.

Sixteen parents and more than 24 students, with ages ranging from preschoolers to high schoolers, traveled from San Diego to Afghanistan over the summer break to visit grandparents and other family members.

“One family with three students was left behind in Afghanistan, and we are exploring strategies to rescue and bring them home,” the Cajon Valley Union School District said on Tuesday. “The safe return of our Cajon Valley family … is our focus now.”

Foggy Joe Biden promised that EVERYONE who wanted to leave Afghanistan could leave. He missed by 10%. As well as some military service dogs.

Darrell Issa, the Republican congressman whose district includes the area around El Cajon, has been working to get the stranded families out of Afghanistan.

“While we have successfully helped dozens of stranded San Diegans, our work continues in order to bring the remaining families home,” Issa said on Tuesday.

New Afghan refugees are expected to be resettled in Sacramento. The Sacramento region has long been one of the largest destinations for special visa holders. Almost 10% of Afghan refugees living in the U.S. have settled in the Sacramento region. Roughly 9,700 Afghan people live in Sacramento County, more than any other county in the U.S., according to census data. Another 2,000 live in Yolo, Sutter, Placer, or El Dorado counties.

Related: Congressman Markwayne Mullin Has Gone Missing From Afghanistan… Or Has He?