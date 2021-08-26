BREAKING: Four Marines Are the First American Military to Die in Afghanistan Since February 2020

Today marks the first time since February 2020 that American military forces were killed in action in Afghanistan.

Two suicide bombings killed at least 40 people today, and wounded another 120, outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport. One attack occurred at the airport’s Abbey Gate and the other was very near the Baron Hotel, where U.S. and UK military and journalists are staying.

The attacks today killed four U.S. Marines and injured another three, marking the first American military deaths in Afghanistan since February 8, 2020, when two American soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing.

Until today, the last US soldiers to die in combat in Afghanistan were on February 8, 2020. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 26, 2021

The soldiers killed on February 8, 2020, were Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas; and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Both soldiers were assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The names of the U.S. Marines killed today have not yet been released.

The situation in Afghanistan remains fluid and information is rapidly coming in.

GRAPHIC. Video from Afghanistan shows dozens of people killed and injured in today’s attacks.