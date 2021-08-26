News & Politics

BREAKING: Second Explosion Rocks Kabul

By Kevin Downey Jr. Aug 26, 2021 11:40 AM ET
Two explosions have now rocked Kabul, one near the airport’s Abbey Gate and one near a nearby hotel. Both are reportedly the work of suicide bombers.

One of the explosions was near the Baron Hotel, where western soldiers and journalists are known to be staying. The Taliban has confirmed that 13 people were killed, including children.

The explosion at the airport’s gate is said to have wounded three U.S. marines with unconfirmed reports stating up to ten may have been injured.

The bombings came after warnings of a possible attack over the past few days. The UK Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, earlier told the BBC the threat was “severe” and possibly “imminent.”

Small arms fire followed both explosions.

The Pentagon said there have been a number of casualties, in what it calls a “complex attack.”

Thousands of Afghans have gathered near the airport. U.S. forces are trying to evacuate Americans as well as Afghans who worked with the west over the past 20 years.

PJM’s Rick Moran reported, Taliban forces are going door-to-door, executing Afghans who worked with Western powers.

The British reportedly believe ISIS-K is probably behind the attack.

