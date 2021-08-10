CNN Gets Scammed, Helps Fake Mom Raise $230k to Avoid Eviction

CNN recently interviewed Dasha Kelly, a “single mother of three small girls” facing eviction. CNN found Kelly’s GoFundMe pitch asking for $2,000 to pay her rent and decided to bring her on the air to promote her cause.

In a teary-eyed piece, Kelly told CNN that she and “her children” might soon be living on the street if she doesn’t come up with roughly $1,900 for her landlord. CNN showed up at her apartment to interview her. The kids called her “mom.” The bleeding hearts at CNN were happy to push Kelly’s GoFundMe. The caption on the CNN screen said: “Mom braces for eviction.” CNN brownnoser Nick Watt was almost too willing to pimp the schemer Kelly, stating on air: “Dasha Kelly has started a GoFundMe page to try and cover that rent, $2,000. It’s a Hail Mary, she says she’s praying for a miracle, hoping for a miracle.”

CNN’s small yet mostly white, guilt-ridden, politically correct suckers audience quickly dried their eyes and sent Kelly almost a quarter of a million dollars. The top donor sent $15,000.

Hoping for a miracle? He knew mentioning it would bring a deluge of cash to Kelly. If Watt were an amphibian he would be a Virtue Signaling Toady.

Here’s the punchline: Kelly lied. She isn’t the mother of the three girls. CNN got scammed and Kelly made mad cheddar, yo.

The first description on the GoFundMe page stated:

My name is Kelly and I have 3 daughters living in Nevada. We were maintaining just fine before this pandemic hit. Now we are suffering. We do have EBT for food, and also applied for Chap. However, they do not assist immediately. We owe $1,900 for rent alone not including utilities. I will figure out utilities by pawning a few things. As you all know it is entirely still to [sic] hot to be homeless. My daughter’s [sic] are aged 5, 6, and 8. Please help with anything you can.

Attention-starved Rep. Cori Bush, who isn’t even her representative, jumped on the bandwagon: “When I say your Congresswoman loves you, this is what I mean. Kelly, I may not be your representative, but…”

When I say your Congresswoman loves you, this is what I mean. Kelly, I may not be your representative, but I love you and I will not stop working to make sure you and every person in our country has what they need to thrive. pic.twitter.com/qoDjn0xGnk — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) August 5, 2021

If you’re not Kelly’s representative, then why did you say, “Your rep loves you?” Oh, that’s right, you’re on a spotlight bender. Have you congratulated your fellow Missourians, the McCloskeys, for being pardoned for defending their home?

FACT-O-RAMA: There were two days between the last eviction moratorium lapsed and the new one took its place. In Nevada, it takes five days just to start the eviction process.

Mommy Nearest

Several days and $230,000 later, the real mother of the three girls contacted CNN and told them of the scam. CNN contacted Kelly, who then admitted she is dating the kids’ father but is not the mother. She said she “watches them for periods of time.” Kelly told Watts the kids will return to their mother’s place to go back to school. The girls never lived with her. If I had a word for a woman who uses someone else’s kids to scam people it would be… LIBERAL!

The newest update to the GoFundMe says:

I’ve been contacted with some concerns around my relationship to the girls mentioned on my fundraiser, and I’d like to clarify a couple things. The girls recognize me as a mother figure in their lives, but I am not their biological mother. My partner is the children’s father whom I do not live with, and I take care of these girls in my home for periods of time, and have for the last couple years. I’ve loved these girls unconditionally, and have been out of the kindness of my heart. I treat them as my daughters, and care for them in this way.

Just admit you lied! You get to keep the money anyway, you conniving shrew.

Money-Back Guarantee

The people at GoFundMe aren’t quite as understanding as CNN. They put a lock on the money for two weeks to allow people to get their lettuce back. In the 20 minutes I’ve been writing this article, the amount has dropped over $2,000 to $211,738, which, though not near the initial $230,000, is still way too much for a shyster. Incredulously, some saps are applauding her “honesty” and donating a second time, proving what P.T. Barnum didn’t actually say but should have: “There’s a bleeding heart, self-hating libschmuck born every minute.”