Suspects Finally Arrested for Murder of 8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner at Atlanta BLM Rally Last Year

One Year Later, Killers Apprehended

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a second suspect, Jerrion McKinney, in the July 2020 murder of eight-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was murdered at a Black Lives Matter “rally” in Atlanta.

The arrest came roughly 13 months after the girl was shot in cold blood after her mom turned her car down a street being blockaded by armed members of the “Bloods” gang. Gang members opened fire on the car, hitting Secoriea in the head and killing her.

BREAKING: @GBI_GA has arrested and charged Jerrion Amari McKinney in connection with the murder of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. pic.twitter.com/lHoBteBtXA — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) August 4, 2021

Back Story

A black man named Rayshard Brooks fell asleep in a Wendy’s drive-thru. After a peaceful 41-minute talk with the police, they attempted to arrest him for DUI. Brooks grabbed a cop’s taser and fired it at him twice while running away. The police officer, who was white, promptly perforated Brooks. Violent riots naturally ensued. BLM declared an “autonomous” zone.

Secoriea Turner was riding in the back of her mom’s SUV when it turned into a drive very close to the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot. The mother drove around barriers set up by armed thugs, who fired into the SUV.

It took the murder of an eight-year-old girl for the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms to declare that “enough is enough” and to put a stop to the riots.

“These aren’t police officers shooting people on the streets of Atlanta,” Bottoms said. “These are members of the community shooting each other. And in this case, it is the worse possible outcome.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was immediately fired by Atlanta’s Mayor Bottoms. He sued to get his job back and was reinstated in May 2021.

Arrest II

The arrest of McKinley comes just three weeks after the first arrest in Secoriea’s murder. Julian Conley surrendered on July 16, one day after prosecutors issued a felony murder warrant for his arrest.

McKinney is being charged as an accessory to the shooting, while the first suspect, Julian Conley, is being charged as the shooter. McKinney faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges. Both face gang-related charges as well.

Using social media, photographs, and criminal history, authorities have determined that McKinney and Conley are members of the Bloods gang. A complaint filed by the Turner family stated that it was the many failures of elected leaders, “including that they were negligent in their duties by failing to remove armed vigilantes who had gathered alongside peaceful protestors at the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, as well as Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, City Councilmember Joyce Sheperd, and Wendy’s International are all named in the suit.