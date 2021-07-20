[VIDEO] Man With Two Prior Arrests for Assaulting Police Hits Cop With a Bottle

Bottoms Up

Ex-con Tyshaun Holloway, 27, of Hackensack, New Jersey, was arrested for his unprovoked attack on an NYPD cop. In the attack, Holloway split the officer’s head and neck wide open.

The body cam footage shows Holloway approach and speak with the unidentified officer at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. They speak briefly, though the camera does not record the audio, before Holloway is seen smashing the bottle over the officer’s head and running away. Officers gave chase and were able to capture Holloway.

Early yesterday morning, cops from the @NYPD67Pct were on a fixed post to address community concerns when they were suddenly assaulted with a glass bottle in an unprovoked attack. The suspect, who has been arrested for assaulting officers twice in the past, was quickly caught. pic.twitter.com/WZzHAKTFKg — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 19, 2021

The Brooklyn, NY, officer sustained several deep lacerations to the face and neck that required stitches and staples. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Wee Lad

Holloway, all five feet, five inches and 160 pounds of him, according to jail records, faces charges of assault, menacing, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon, and obstructing governmental administration, police said.

Not His First Rodeo

Holloway has two prior arrests for attacking cops, both back in September 2016, when he assaulted two NYPD officers in the Bronx.

Those attacks stemmed from a groping incident, after which he hit a cop in the face while being placed under arrest, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office. Holloway was then taken to the psychiatric ward at Lincoln Hospital, where he threw a piece of a heart monitor at a different cop who was guarding him. Holloway also tried to punch the cop. New York City’s lenient courts gave Holloway a plea bargain to misdemeanor assault and forcible touching, and handed him a 30-day sentence in jail.

He was later charged with two attempted robberies and making terroristic threats in separate incidents in Harlem in 2017. He was convicted of second-degree assault and sentenced to two years in prison. He was paroled in 2019.

Holloway is currently being held in the hoosegow on $30,000 cash or bond.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the latest attack was “another reminder of the grave dangers your cops face every day as they take to the streets to protect the people of NYC. We’re both lucky & thankful that our officer’s injuries from this unprovoked attack weren’t more severe.” Not surprisingly, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo haven’t publicly mentioned the attack.

This attack is the latest in a series of ambush-style attacks on police officers nationwide.

Ambush attacks on police officers are up 91% in 2021. The war on the men and women in blue is real. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) July 13, 2021

Thus far this year, 165 police officers have died in the line of duty.

