FBI Arrests Capitol 'Insurrectionist' Who Dressed as a Roman Gladiator

QAnon “Shaman” Jacob Chansley has some company. The FBI nabbed another costume-clad “insurrectionist” from January 6. This one was dressed as a Roman gladiator.

A tipster rat contacted the FBI about Nathan Entrekin on Jan. 11, and the FBI was able to confirm his identity through “a review of public databases and open source intelligence (OSINT)” as well as an interview with Entrekin on Feb. 2.

I’m Here, Mom

The FBI searched Entrekin’s phone and found videos of him narrating the scene for his mom (with whom he lives) about the situation at the Capitol.

“I’m here, Mom!” Entrekin says in one video. “This is my flag!”

“Are we going up? This is a good workout. Forward, forward, forward,” he says. “I made it, Mom. I made it to the top. Mom, look, I made it to the top, to the top here. Look at all the patriots here. Haha, if I can make it up that, anybody can.”

“I’m here for Trump. Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!”

“Here comes the riot police, Mom,” Entrekin says in another video. Then things got real. “Oh sh*t. Oh, Mom. I don’t think you want to be here, Mom. I mean you do want to be here, but in spirit. Yeah, haha. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. What happened?” he asks. “Holy sh*t. Oh my gosh, they broke the . . . oh shoot, they looted. Oh sh*t. I gotta go. We gotta go, we gotta get out of here.” It appears that one Entrekin got back outside, he started enjoying the mostly peaceful protest again, even laughing at a guy who purloined a whiskey bottle, which hopefully belonged to Pelosi. Entrekin reentered the Capitol and made his way to the Capitol Crypt, where he continued narrating the scene for mommy. “This is our house! Wow, Mom. I wish you were here with me. It’s really exciting in here. It’s joyful and it’s sad at the same time. We can’t let Biden … to be our president. We can’t … there’s no way.”

Entrekin faces two misdemeanor charges–one for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one for violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Family Fun

Thus far the FBI has snagged roughly 550 people. This list of traitors includes a family of “insurrectionists” from the Texas panhandle who were snagged by the FBI earlier this week and two 69 year olds. None have actually been charged with sedition.