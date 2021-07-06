Sun's Out, Guns Out: 20 Mass Shootings Over the Holiday Weekend

Mass Shootings at a Glance

The United States celebrated America’s independence with a whopping 20 mass shootings, which left 14 killed and 86 wounded. Illinois “led” the nation with an impressive six mass-blasters, two of which were in Chicago, for a state-wide total of 17 wounded and two killed. Texas had three shootings. Two shootings each for Ohio, Pennsylvania, and California. One mass shooting each for Nevada, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Missouri.

Lead-Fest

The mass shooting with the most victims took place in TOLEDO, Ohio. It left one killed and 11 wounded. The deceased person was a 17-year-old black male who was airlifted to Ann Arbor’s University of Michigan hospital, where he died. The violence started with a 300-person-strong street brawl in downtown Toledo that would rival a scene from “Gangs of New York.” More than 80 shots were fired by multiple gunmen. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter(s). The youngest victim was 11 years old. The police have not released a description of the shooters.

Teenager killed, 11 others injured in Toledo mass shooting https://t.co/2LB4InoaOo — news10nbc (@news10nbc) July 6, 2021

2nd Place

In Fort Worth, TEXAS, eight people were shot, none killed, on July 4 at around 1:30 am after an argument broke out near a car wash. A man left, returned with a gun, and started blazing away. His opponents fired back. A young girl was hit a by a car after the shooting started and people began to flee. “Most” of the wounded were bystanders. No description of the shooters, but my Magic 8-Ball suggests it is “quite likely” that one or more of the gunslingers were hit and taken to a hospital. Police have yet to release a description of the crack shots.

Eight people were wounded when a person began shooting at people near a Fort Worth, Texas, car wash – and then multiple armed people returned fire. Most of the wounded were innocent bystanders. Texas’ new lax gun laws go into effect September 1. #txlege https://t.co/4YGcOuyjUM — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 4, 2021

Most Killed

Dallas, Texas, had a mass shooting that resulted in three killed and two wounded. No arrests were made and there are no descriptions of the suspects.

Chadbourn, NC, saw three killed and one injured in a fight outside of a party at roughly 3:45 am on July 3. Police have not released a description of the shooter(s) even though there was a large party going on.

Slug-O-Rama!

We would be remiss to not offer a “Dishonorable Mention” to Chicago, with a record 22 people freed from their mortal coil and another 90 wounded in holiday nonsense. Chicago’s Mayor Lightfoot can’t even admit there were race riots in Chicago last year, much less that crime in her city is skyrocketing upward.

In a heated argument with a reporter on Friday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city did not have riots last year. https://t.co/0JpLAHjeR1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 6, 2021

Never a stranger to the play the victim card, Lightfoot firmly believes 99% of the criticism she gets is because she’s a black woman, despite the fact that she was elected in the first place.