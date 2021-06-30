Can We Talk About Black Supremacists Yet?

Black Is the New Black

The FBI realized the true threat from black supremacy groups—sweetly referred to as “Black Identity Extremists” (BIE) because it sounds better—several years ago. The word “supremacy” is reserved for white extremists.

An FBI report leaked in 2017 stated that black supremacy groups, not white, were the new rising domestic terror threat. In 2019 the FBI considered black supremacists a bigger threat than white supremacist groups and even al Qeada. The same report stated that the FBI believed white supremacy groups would dwindle in size. They believed animal right groups were also a bigger problem. Someone might want to tell “President” Biden.

The report stated that black supremacy groups are “Likely to target civilian and government entities that are perceived as oppressors, including, but not limited to, law enforcement officers, the U.S. government, members of rival BSE [Black Supremacist Extremists] groups, and individuals based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and religion.” The report continued, “The FBI judges some Racially Motivated Violent Extremists (RMVE) perceptions of police brutality against African Americans served as justification for premeditated, retaliatory violence against law enforcement in 2016.”

Related: The Big Lie Again: Attorney General Garland Says White Supremacists Top Terror Threat

Enter Othal

Othal Wallace was just arrested for shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in the head. Wallace has ties to three black supremacy groups, the Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC), which CNN once spoke of glowingly, the New Black Panthers, and the Huey P. Newton Gun Club. He was arrested in a treehouse on land owned by the NFAC, which some, like Florida Governor Ron Desantis, might call a compound.

The suspect in the vicious shooting of Police Officer Jason Raynor was apprehended by Georgia police at a black nationalist paramilitary encampment. There is no place for hate in Florida. Our law enforcement will be protected. Justice will be swift. https://t.co/ZUIrCdUgia — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 26, 2021

No statement yet from Joe Biden regarding the shooting, the suspect, or the black supremacist compound.

Tulsa, Biden, and The Truth

Gropey Joe Biden had a lot to say about the 10- year-old Tulsa riot, in which two inquiries agreed that 36 people were killed, 10 white and 26 black. The one thing he didn’t talk about was the 15 or so black supremacist groups, many heavily armed, walking around Tulsa chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” Biden also failed to mention the speaker who told an armed group, “We kill everything white in sight.”

Make no mistake, Biden didn’t “forget” to mention black supremacy groups. He is steering attention away from them, blaming phantom hordes of white nationalist rednecks for the domestic dangers we see in the U.S., despite growing evidence that black supremacists are armed, angry, and willing to shoot cops when they get a chance.

Friends of Daytona Policeman Jason Raynor have established a GoFundMe to help his family with medical bills.