'Kill Everything White in Sight,' Speaker Tells Crowd at Tulsa Massacre Rally

The New Black Panthers and 14 other gun clubs marched through Tulsa on Saturday to remember the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre, May 31-June 1, 1921, in what they called a “Second Amendment March for Reparations.“

Hundreds of people from the pro-2nd amendment gun groups, heavily armed, marched through Tulsa chanting, “black power”, “black lives matter” and “who’s streets, our streets” as they made their way to the Greenwood section of Tulsa, the predominantly black neighborhood known as “Black Wall Street” in 1921.

“The struggle for Reparations must be escalated,” a news release from the event organizers read. “We must fight on every front to achieve redress and Reparations for the atrocities committed upon Tulsa Massacre descendants; and we must intensify the fight to achieve Reparations for all 40-million Blacks still grossly affected by racism, inequality, wealth disparity, police brutality and the like. Tulsa will mark a new beginning in the upgraded fight for Reparations for Black people.”

Kyle Hooten, formerly of the Trump administration tweeted,

“When normal gun rights groups march with rifles they don’t chant “our streets.” This isn’t comparable to a gun rights rally, this is a show of force from a racial supremacist organization that the media is totally ignoring.”

Hooten also tweeted a video of a man clearly calling for a violence against white people for “6,000 years of killing us.”

“We will kill everything White in sight.” pic.twitter.com/UeKZuovjxA — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) May 30, 2021

No google search was able to find the statistics mentioned by the race-baiter. Actually, as per the FBI, even though white people outnumber black people 5-1, black people out murder white people at a rate greater than 2-1.

The “Tulsa Race Massacre” started May 31, 1921 when a black man, 19-year-old Dick Rowland, was arrested on suspicion of raping a white elevator operator, Sarah Page, 17. A white mob showed up at the courthouse and demanded Rowland be turned over to the crowd and lynched. Black supporters showed up to defend Rowland. Both mobs had guns and a riot broke out when a black man shot a white man. The next day roughly 1,500 white people burned 35 square blocks of the predominantly black neighborhood known as “Greenwood.”

Though some people believe as many as 300 black people were killed, a 2001 study stated 36 were killed, 26 of whom were black and 10 of whom were white. Rowland was released and not charged. He left Tulsa and never returned.