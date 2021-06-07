DOJ Successfully Chipping Away at Gun Rights

Stabilizing Braces: The New Bump Stock

The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued two new gun proposals today, one regarding stabilizing braces and the other about red flag laws, keeping Biden’s promise of shredding your 2nd Amendment rights.

Lefties got their undies in a bundle about stabilizing braces when they learned the Muslim mass shooter in Boulder, Colo. used one to murder 10 white people last March. Another mass shooter used one in a 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. I’m willing to bet most lefties hadn’t even heard of the brace until Biden made a big stink about them, much as they hadn’t heard of a bump stock until the Vegas shooting.

“The use of a purported ‘stabilizing brace’ cannot be a tool to circumvent the NFA (or the GCA) and the prohibition on the unregistered possession of ‘short-barreled rifles,’” the proposed rule says. GCA stands for Gun Control Act of 1968. Stabilizing braces are used to bolster the stability and accuracy of guns. Short-barreled weapons can require more of a background check, that’s why the left wants to pretend a brace is a buttstock so that it’s harder for you to get one. Some people on the left believe a stabilizing brace converts an AR pistol into a short-barreled rifle, and is “more likely to be used to commit crimes.”

Some professionals disagree.

“These braces are not anything new. The design is new, and you get more stability out of the brace, but it does not modify the actual functioning of the firearm,” said Ken Padgett, a former Denver Police SWAT officer. “It doesn’t add capacity, it doesn’t add velocity, it doesn’t add anything to the firearm at all except for the fact that it makes it a little more stable.”

As of this writing, 1547 people have been shot in Chicago this year and I’m willing to bet stabilizing braces haven’t been involved in any of those shootings. I also believe banning them won’t prevent further carnage. It’s a silly move being used to make Democrat voters chuckle. Merrick Garland thinks this is a step in reducing gun violence.

“The Justice Department is determined to take concrete steps to reduce the tragic toll of gun violence in our communities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “Today we continue to deliver on our promise to help save lives while protecting the rights of law-abiding Americans. We welcome the opportunity to work with communities in the weeks and months ahead in our shared commitment to end gun violence.”

How about not letting criminals out of jail? How about re-instating bail laws? Nah, let’s go after those rarely used gun accessories. What’s next, laser sights?

The DOJ also issued a ruling on the controversial red flag laws. This is a slippery slope. Yes, if my neighbor threatens to shoot me I will report him, but that likely won’t get his gun taken away. If the libs in my family get together and decide to report me to the authorities for being a “hot head” should I lose my gun rights? This is just a scenario, I don’t talk to the libs in my family. The following “petitioners” can, with a phone call, have your guns taken away,

(1) “Petitioner” means:

(A) A law enforcement officer or agency, including an attorney for the state;

(B) A member of the family of the respondent, which shall be understood to mean a parent, spouse, child, or sibling of the respondent;

(C) A member of the household of the respondent;

(D) A dating or intimate partner of the respondent;

(E) A health care provider [as defined by state law] who has provided health services to the respondent;

(F) An official of a school or school system in which the respondent is enrolled or has been enrolled within the preceding [six months/one year/two years/other appropriate time period specified by state law]; or

(G) [Any other appropriate persons specified by state law.]

(2) “Respondent” means the person against whom an order under Section 2 or 3 has been sought or granted.

(b) TYPES OF ORDERS. – The petitioner may apply for an emergency ex parte order as provided in Section 2 or an order following a hearing as provided in Section 3.

As I read it, a roommate or cranky girlfriend can have me relieved of my guns. If you don’t think the DOJ has thought this through you are wrong. They are leaving a ton of people in your life with the ability to have your guns, and your rights, taken away.