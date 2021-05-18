Obama Says There Might Be UFOs?

Is there intelligent life on other planets? Is there intelligent life on this planet?

Maybe it’s just because the 2020s have broken my brain already, but I haven’t really paid much attention to this UFO stuff in the news lately. Seems like every few years we hear about some sort of unidentified aircraft flying around out there, and then nothing ever comes of it. Maybe back in the ’90s I wanted to believe, but now I figure if aliens have discovered our planet, they want nothing to do with us or they’d have given us a heads-up already. I like science fiction, but that’s all it is: fiction.

Still, it’s fun to think about, and sometimes you see stuff you really can’t explain. Like this latest viral video of some sort of weird object floating in the air:

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

Alien spacecraft? The Chinese? The Russkies? Bezos? Musk? Bruce Wayne?

And now, inevitably, former president Barack Obama is weighing in on it. Last night on late-night TV, Barack Obama was asked about this stuff because of course he was. Joseph Guzman, The Hill:

During an appearance Monday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Obama was asked if he had a theory on what the unidentified objects could be. “When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air,” Obama joked before answering the question. “But what is true — and I’m actually being serious here — is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama said. “We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern,” he said.

There are a lot of things I don’t like about Barack Obama, but he’s genuinely funnier than James Corden. But then, an inoperable brain tumor is funnier than James Corden. Also, Reggie Watts is a bona fide musical and comedic genius, and it kinda sucks that he’s not hosting his own network show. But hey, at least he got to talk to Obama.

And while I know doublethink and double standards make the world go ’round, I can’t help but notice that a lot of people want Trump to shut up and get lost four months after he left office. Yet here’s Obama, still yammering away in front of any TV camera that’ll have him, four years later. It’s sheer idolatry.

As some internet wags have noted, Obama would know a thing or two about flying objects that might not be identifiable to the people being targeted. Such as, say, a wedding party in Yemen:

If you’re old enough to remember when Obama was president, you may recall that some likened him to Mr. Spock because of his supposedly imperturbable calm. Of course, the people who said that never had occasion to disagree with him, which always made him angry. Obama was such a supposed sci-fi nerd that The Onion had some fun with the headline: Obama Depressed, Distant Since Battlestar Galactica Series Finale. So I’d like to believe that he believes aliens are among us.

If the aliens are out there, presumably they have WiFi and they’ve learned English, so I just wanted to say hello and please don’t probe me. Seems like the people who say they were abducted by aliens always claim they got probed, and that does not sound like something for me. Thanks but no thanks, space buddies.