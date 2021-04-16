Ted Cruz Stops Wearing a Mask After Getting the Vaccine, Which Is Somehow Newsworthy

A little over a year ago, the surgeon general of the United States begged Americans to “STOP BUYING MASKS!” He told us, in no uncertain terms, that masks “are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus.” Within a few weeks he had completely reversed his stance, and today mask-wearing has become a secular article of faith. If you see somebody out in public without a mask, you’re expected to stick your cameraphone in his face and scold him until he sees the error of his ways. All of this has happened very quickly, but that doesn’t quell the quasi-religious fervor of the self-appointed mask cops. They need to feel important. They need to feel like they’re in control of something.

Now that more and more people are getting vaccinated, though, these mask fanatics are having trouble adjusting. They enjoy wagging their fingers in our faces way too much to stop now. And if they can harangue a Republican, well, even better.

Lexi Lonas, The Hill:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Thursday that he will no longer be wearing a mask at the Capitol since he is fully vaccinated. “At this point I’ve been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated,” Cruz told CNN. “CDC has said in small groups, particularly with people who were vaccinated, don’t need to wear masks.” Cruz and many other lawmakers have been fully vaccinated against the virus, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still recommending vaccinated people wear masks in large groups of people since many have not been fully vaccinated yet.

Why?

This isn’t a rhetorical question. If these vaccines work, why do vaccinated people need to wear masks?

Why?

People are getting kicked off passenger flights for allowing their children to eat without masks, as if it were somehow possible for them to eat with their mouths covered.

Why?

Jen Psaki regularly stands at a podium in front of the White House press corps, all of whom are wearing masks, and she never wears a mask.

Why?

There hasn’t been a single reported case of someone getting COVID-19 from touching a surface, yet there’s still all this cleaning theater going on. A public figure walks away from a microphone, and somebody rushes in and sprays down everything he might’ve touched or breathed on.

Why?

Now one of the vaccines has been pulled entirely because there’s literally one chance in a million that if you’re pregnant or on birth control, you could get blood clots. That’s a 0.0001% chance.

Why?

None of this crap makes sense. There’s nothing scientific about any of this. It’s just hysteria. Superstition.

From everything I’ve seen and read, these vaccines work wonderfully. Miraculously, even. I’m getting my second dose next week, and I can’t wait. I’m not spending one more minute living like this than I have to.

Yet Anthony Fauci keeps going in front of every camera he sees, telling me that even after I’m vaccinated, my life can’t change one bit. Dammit, either the vaccines work or they don’t. Which is it, you sawed-off fascist?

A year ago, Fauci et al. had me convinced that spring breakers partying on Florida beaches were all gonna die. For the past year, the COVID scolds have predicted one “super-spreader event” after another. Greg Abbott lifted the mask mandate in Texas, and Biden said it was “Neanderthal thinking.”

And then… the predictions don’t come true. And everybody forgets about it until the next “super-spreader event” is predicted.

Nobody learns anything, and that’s just fine with the people profiting off this hysteria. Keeping you scared is just good business. You will panic on command, or else.

How is it that Darryl “DMC” McDaniels is the only one left I can trust?