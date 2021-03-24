Kamala Harris to Meet with Bill Clinton About [SNORT] 'Empowering Women'

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Bill Clinton? No, not First Gentleman, that’s never gonna happen. Think, now. Did you figure it out yet? That’s right: the empowerment of women! Ol’ Slick Willie has empowered a number of women over the years: Monica Lewinsky, Gennifer Flowers, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, Eileen Wellstone, Cristy Zercher, Connie Hamzy, Chauntae Davies… Bill Clinton empowered them all. Empowering women is Bill’s whole deal, right?

Just look at ‘im go. Empower those women, Bill!

He’ll never stop empowering women. And you know who’s a woman? Vice President Kamala Harris. Her womanhood is her second-most important qualification for office, apparently. So the following item makes sense if you stop and don’t think about it. Mychael Schnell, The Hill:

Vice President Harris and former President Clinton will sit for a one-on-one conversation Friday, as part of the 13th annual Clinton Global Initiative University meeting, where they will discuss the pandemic’s effect on women. The meeting, which is being held in partnership with Howard University, Harris’s alma mater, will showcase “A one-on-one conversation with President Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world…” The virtual meeting will “bring together 600 students from across the world who have made Commitments to Act — new, specific, and measurable initiatives that address pressing challenges…”

Bill Clinton empowering women is the greatest thing since Ted Kennedy started teaching scuba-diving. Next up, Bernie Sanders will hold a symposium on starting your own business, Nancy Pelosi will tell you how to give an effective speech, and Amy Klobuchar will present some tips on anger management.

This “initiative” is brought to us by the Clinton Foundation. Which is run by Bill and Hillary. So that means Hillary Clinton is helping her husband meet girls. Hundreds of them. A veritable smorgasbord! Well, it’s the least she can do for him, after she rode his coat-tails almost all the way to the Oval Office.

And if you don’t think powerful politicians can teach women how to empower themselves, just ask Kamala how much she learned from Willie Brown.

I’m glad this is a virtual meeting. We all need to stay safe during this pandemic. Just look at the example Kamala is setting here:

Apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration. WATCH: VP Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she has any plans to visit the border. pic.twitter.com/z3AdoFX0Dq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2021

Although she’s not wearing that mask because she’s worried about getting COVID-19. She’s already been vaccinated. No, she’s wearing that mask so we can’t see her rictus grin as she laughs about putting kids in cages.

You may scoff at these two frauds getting together to talk about helping women, but I think it’s a heartening sign. First they let Joe Biden slide on the whole #MeToo thing, and now this. They’ve given up even pretending to care about women. The Democrats are the party of misogyny, and now they’re rubbing it in our faces. It’s repulsive and hateful, but at least they’re finally being honest about their scumbaggery.

I’ll leave the last word to someone who knows all about Bill Clinton and his treatment of women: